The Karnataka government, led by Minister Priyank Kharge, will develop a structured framework to facilitate collaboration between Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and government departments on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

The Government of Karnataka will work towards developing a structured framework to facilitate collaboration between Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and government departments on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, Minister for Home, Information Technology, Biotechnology and E-Governance Priyank Kharge said on Wednesday.

Structured Approach for Meaningful Impact

Speaking at the GCC CSR Leadership Forum, organised by SoulAce at The Oberoi, Bengaluru, the Minister said the proposed framework would help address challenges companies face in identifying relevant government departments, navigating processes and securing approvals for CSR projects. “GCCs have the willingness and resources to contribute to Karnataka’s development. We will work on a more structured approach to connect their CSR priorities with the needs of the state and facilitate collaboration with the relevant government departments. This will help turn corporate intent into meaningful initiatives with measurable impact on the ground,” said Minister Priyank Kharge.

He encouraged GCCs to identify the areas and communities they wish to support so that the government can facilitate more focused partnerships aligned with development priorities.

Opportunities for GCC-Government Partnership

The Minister highlighted opportunities for GCCs to collaborate with the government in education, skilling and livelihoods, water management, sustainability, nutrition and community development. He also encouraged companies to explore solutions developed by startups and industry that could be piloted and, where successful, considered for wider adoption.

Citing examples of initiatives that connect corporate resources with community needs, he referred to the redistribution of around 1,000 refurbished computers to grassroots offices and hostels, and an eye-testing initiative that has reached more than 200,000 people.

The Minister also highlighted opportunities for GCCs to support initiatives in water conservation, energy efficiency, renewable energy and urban wastewater management, while emphasising the importance of responsible technology adoption, including safeguards for data privacy and cybersecurity. He also noted opportunities for corporate participation in public infrastructure, education, and arts and culture.

'State of CSR in India’s GCCs' Report Launched

The forum also saw the launch of SoulAce’s report, State of CSR in India’s GCCs 2025–26, which examines CSR priorities and practices among GCCs in India.

The proposed framework seeks to encourage more coordinated, outcome-oriented partnerships between GCCs and the government, enabling corporate resources and expertise to contribute to sustainable and inclusive development across Karnataka. (ANI)