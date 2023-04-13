Karnataka govt opposes relaxation in bail conditions of PDP leader Madani in SC

The affidavit states that Madani is accused in a case that threatens the nation's integrity and security.

New Delhi: The Karnataka government on Thursday opposed People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Abdul Nasser Madani's relaxation in bail conditions in the Supreme Court. The accused in the Bengaluru blast case had sought permission to return to Kerala.

Also read: Kerala: Goons unleash attack in Thiruvananthapuram; Four arrested

An affidavit was submitted by Karnataka Anti-Terrorist Cell Assistant Commissioner Dr Sumeet for the government. The affidavit states that Madani is accused in a case that threatens the nation's integrity and security.

If the conditions of Madani's bail are relaxed, there is a likelihood that he may abscond, warned Dr. Sumeet. He claimed that six additional accused persons who have not yet been arrested in the case might get in touch with Madani, acquire information, and intimidate witnesses.

The Karnataka government also alleged that the doctor's advice of Ayurvedic treatment in Kerala was at the instigation of the accused.

The Supreme Court will hear the petition filed by Madani seeking relaxation in the bail conditions on Monday.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal who appeared for Madani told the court that if there is a concern, the government can monitor what is happening after sending him to Kerala for a month. Sibal argued that he is only asking for permission to go to his native land.

Madani approached the apex court seeking permission to return to Kerala for Ayurvedic treatment as he is in poor health and is also suffering from memory loss and vision problems following a stroke. In his application, Madani also mentioned his father's ill health and requested a chance to meet him.

The PDP leader was accused of involving in the 1998 Coimbatore bombings but was acquitted of all charges after spending nine and half years in Coimbatore Central Prison. He is currently under judicial custody in Karnataka in relation to the 2008 Bangalore serial blasts. Former Chief Justice of India SA Bobde called Madani a "dangerous man".

There were numerous cases against him charged by Kerala Police for making inflammatory speeches and issuing vitriolic communal statements post-Babri Masjid demolition. There are nearly 24 cases charged against him in Kerala.

Also read: BREAKING: Gangster Atiq Ahmed's son Asad killed in encounter in Jhansi by UP Police STF