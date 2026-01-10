Senior Karnataka Congress leader K N Rajanna stated that the party's high command will decide on any changes in the government or party, dismissing talks of a power tussle. Other leaders echoed this amid speculation over the CM's tenure.

Senior Karnataka Congress leader K N Rajanna on Saturday said that any possible changes in the state government or within the party would be decided solely by the Congress high command. Speaking in Bengaluru with ANI, "If at all any changes are expected in the government and the party in Karnataka, then the party high command will decide it." Whether or not I am in the Cabinet, I will always be a party worker. There is no power tussel (in Congress), unlike in the BJP." His remarks come amid ongoing political discussions over possible reshuffles in the Karnataka government, with Congress leaders reiterating unity and discipline within the party ranks.

Leaders Echo Deference to High Command

Earlier, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said on Thursday that any decision on the state's Chief Ministership rests solely with the Congress high command, even as speculation and internal party dynamics continue to fuel debate over a possible leadership change. Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Parameshwara clarified that he has neither formed any group nor issued instructions to supporters demanding that he be made the next Chief Minister.

"There is no 'my team'. Some people, friends or well-wishers, may express their views on their own. Even when I visit districts, some people say such things. It is their interest, but ultimately, the high command will make a decision," he said.

The Home Minister's remarks come amid an alleged ongoing power tussle within the Karnataka Congress, with the Chief Ministership emerging as a contentious issue after the government reached its halfway mark. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and Home Minister G Parameshwara are seen as key figures in the unfolding political churn.

Earlier, Karnataka Minister MB Patil on Thursday addressed the ongoing discussion about Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's tenure and stated that the party's high command can decide the future of the state's leadership. Minister MB Patil responded to the issue of full-time CM Siddaramaiah and said, "In our party, the high command is the supreme. Whatever the high command says is final, and that what I said is of no value, even Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar, and all told it." Responding to DK Shivakumar's statement that "power is not permanent, he added, "Today this is here, and tomorrow it will be gone. Power is not permanent, man, life is not permanent".

CM Siddaramaiah Confident of Completing Full Term

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed confidence in the Congress high command amid speculation about a change in the state's Chief Minister, after the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20. "I have complete faith in the high command. I am confident I will complete my full term as Chief Minister. Whatever happens, the high command will decide everything. The high command's decision is final. I once thought it would be enough if I became an MLA just once. But I have become an MLA, Deputy Chief Minister, and Chief Minister," he said.

Furthermore, speaking about his meeting with AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, the Chief Minister said the meeting did not involve any political discussions or a Cabinet reshuffle."He was travelling to Delhi via Bengaluru through Mysuru. That's why I met him, that's all. No political discussion took place. I also did not discuss the cabinet reshuffle with him. Regarding the cabinet reshuffle, whenever the high command calls me to Delhi, I will go to Delhi," he stated.

The Row Over Karnataka's Chief Minister Post

The row over the Karnataka Chief Minister's post is an ongoing power struggle within the Congress. The controversy began when the government reached its halfway mark, sparking speculation about a possible leadership change. Key players include Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and Home Minister G Parameshwara, who is also a prominent Dalit leader. (ANI)