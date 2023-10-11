Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka govt bans usage of firecrackers at weddings, Ganesh Utsav and political events

    Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has banned the use of firecrackers at weddings, Ganesh Utsav, and political gatherings following a recent explosion at an Attibele firecracker shop. Stricter regulations on firecracker licenses and inspections have been imposed to enhance safety and environmental concerns.
     

    Karnataka govt bans usage of firecrackers at weddings, Ganesh utsav and political events vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 11, 2023, 9:57 AM IST

    Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has prohibited the use of firecrackers at weddings, Ganesh Utsav festivities, and political gatherings in the state. This decision was made in response to the recent explosion at an Attibele firecracker shop.

    The Chief Minister stressed the importance of enforcing rules for environmentally friendly "green" firecrackers and taking action against any shops that break these rules. Licenses for selling and storing fireworks will now be limited to one year, down from the previous five years, in line with Supreme Court directives.

    Bengaluru witnesses another blast at chemical factory, black smoke, smell reported, no casualty yet

    Siddaramaiah also emphasized the need for thorough scrutiny when granting licenses under the Explosive Act to ensure that all requirements are met. This includes checking reports from lower-level officials and inspecting the safety of stores. District Collectors, Superintendents of Police, and Fire Brigade officials will be involved in this process.

    Furthermore, the decision involves suspending the authorities responsible for issuing licenses for fireworks shops, with a focus on both permanent and temporary shops in Bengaluru city. These licenses are granted after obtaining a "no objection" letter from various departments, such as BBMP, Electricity, Fire, Traffic, and Law and Order. There is a suggestion to consider amendments and changes in regulations and to contact the central government to modify rules at the state level. This decision comes after a tragic explosion at an Attibele firecracker shop that claimed the lives of 14 people.

    Last Updated Oct 11, 2023, 9:57 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Karthyayani Amma, oldest literate woman in the state, passes away anr

    Kerala: Karthyayani Amma, oldest literate woman in the state, passes away

    India vs Afghanistan ICC World Cup 2023 match today in Delhi Check out traffic advisory gcw

    India vs Afghanistan, ICC World Cup 2023 match today in Delhi: Check out traffic advisory

    Kerala: School girl found dead inside home in Alappuzha rkn

    Kerala: School girl found dead inside home in Alappuzha

    PM Modi hails IMF revised forecast of 6.3 percent GDP growth in FY24

    'India a global bright spot...' PM Modi hails IMF revised forecast of 6.3% growth in FY24

    Kerala: Heavy rain to continue today; IMD issues yellow alert in 3 districts rkn

    Kerala: Heavy rain to continue today; IMD issues yellow alert in 3 districts

    Recent Stories

    Ariana Grande-Dalton Gomez Divorce settlement: Privacy clauses and other clauses revealed; Read here ATG

    Ariana Grande-Dalton Gomez Divorce settlement: Privacy clauses and other clauses revealed; Read here

    Israel-Palestine war: TV star Madhura Naik's relatives brutally murdered during the Hamas-Israel conflict RBA

    Israel-Palestine war: TV star Madhura Naik's relatives brutally murdered during the Hamas-Israel conflict

    Petrol diesel prices on October 11 Check fuel rate in Delhi Mumbai Chennai and more gcw

    Petrol, diesel prices on October 11: Check fuel rate in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and more

    Kerala: Karthyayani Amma, oldest literate woman in the state, passes away anr

    Kerala: Karthyayani Amma, oldest literate woman in the state, passes away

    Aamir Khan announces bollywood comeback with 'Sitaare Zameen Par'; Teases upcoming film with Sunny Deol ATG

    Aamir Khan announces bollywood comeback with 'Sitaare Zameen Par'; Teases upcoming film with Sunny Deol

    Recent Videos

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon