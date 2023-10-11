Karnataka govt bans usage of firecrackers at weddings, Ganesh Utsav and political events

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has banned the use of firecrackers at weddings, Ganesh Utsav, and political gatherings following a recent explosion at an Attibele firecracker shop. Stricter regulations on firecracker licenses and inspections have been imposed to enhance safety and environmental concerns.

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has prohibited the use of firecrackers at weddings, Ganesh Utsav festivities, and political gatherings in the state. This decision was made in response to the recent explosion at an Attibele firecracker shop.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of enforcing rules for environmentally friendly "green" firecrackers and taking action against any shops that break these rules. Licenses for selling and storing fireworks will now be limited to one year, down from the previous five years, in line with Supreme Court directives.



Bengaluru witnesses another blast at chemical factory, black smoke, smell reported, no casualty yet

Siddaramaiah also emphasized the need for thorough scrutiny when granting licenses under the Explosive Act to ensure that all requirements are met. This includes checking reports from lower-level officials and inspecting the safety of stores. District Collectors, Superintendents of Police, and Fire Brigade officials will be involved in this process.

Furthermore, the decision involves suspending the authorities responsible for issuing licenses for fireworks shops, with a focus on both permanent and temporary shops in Bengaluru city. These licenses are granted after obtaining a "no objection" letter from various departments, such as BBMP, Electricity, Fire, Traffic, and Law and Order. There is a suggestion to consider amendments and changes in regulations and to contact the central government to modify rules at the state level. This decision comes after a tragic explosion at an Attibele firecracker shop that claimed the lives of 14 people.