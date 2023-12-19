Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka government issues stringent guidelines amid COVID variant JN.1 outbreak

    Karnataka issues stringent COVID guidelines in response to the JN.1 variant, emphasizing increased testing without border restrictions. Specific cases mandate genome sequencing. Advisory urges masks, caution in crowds, immediate medical attention for symptoms, and vigilance during international travel, prioritizing public safety measures.

    Karnataka government issues stringent guidelines amid COVID variant JN.1 outbreak
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 19, 2023, 1:36 PM IST

    The Karnataka government has released comprehensive directives in response to the emerging COVID variant JN.1 outbreak, urging stringent precautionary measures to curb the spread of the virus. Additionally, the public has been strongly advised to adhere to these guidelines for enhanced safety.

    Outlined in the government circular are several critical measures:

    1. The directive emphasizes that there's no need for increased surveillance or border restrictions in districts bordering Kerala and Tamil Nadu to prevent unwarranted panic. However, it stresses the necessity of conducting essential tests and promptly submitting reports in these border districts.

    Karnataka Govt mandates mask policy for citizens above 60 amid COVID concerns

    2. Government, private, and medical college hospitals have been instructed to test all Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) cases and one out of every twenty Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) cases for COVID-19.

    3. Specific categories of cases, including international travellers displaying Covid-19 symptoms, clusters of outbreaks, severe symptoms, re-infections, breakthrough cases post-vaccination, Covid-19 deaths, and those with low Ct values, are mandated for Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) testing.

    Moreover, the government has issued advisory guidelines for public adherence:

    1. Senior citizens, individuals with underlying health conditions, and pregnant and lactating women are advised to wear masks outdoors.

    2. Caution against movement in poorly ventilated and crowded areas has been highlighted.

    3. Immediate medical consultation is recommended for anyone exhibiting respiratory infection symptoms.

    4. Wearing masks, maintaining personal hygiene, and avoiding crowded spaces remain essential practices.

    5. Those unwell are encouraged to stay at home, minimizing contact, especially with vulnerable individuals.

    Centre issues advisory to States amid rise in COVID-19 cases and detection of JN.1 variant in India

    6. Health-compromised individuals should don masks when venturing into crowded spaces.

    7. Vigilance and adherence to precautions during international travel, including mask-wearing at airports and on flights, are stressed.

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2023, 1:36 PM IST
