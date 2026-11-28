The Karnataka government will raise the monthly honorarium for ASHA workers by Rs 2,000 starting January 1. This decision follows negotiations with worker delegations after a 12-day protest regarding three years of stagnant pay.

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 28 (ANI): The Karnataka government on Saturday decided to increase the monthly honorarium of ASHA workers by Rs 2,000, which will come into effect from January 1. He made this announcement at a press conference after holding talks with a delegation of Anganwadi workers at Krishna, the Chief Minister's residence. Health Minister UT Khader held talks with ASHA workers who have been protesting for the past 12 days. The workers said their honorarium had not been revised for the last three years. Taking this into account, the government has agreed to increase the honorarium. At present, the state government pays Rs 5,000 and the central government pays Rs 2,000 as honorarium. In addition, workers earn an average incentive of about Rs 2,000 based on their performance. The honorarium is meant to be shared equally, 50:50, between the central and state governments. However, the central government has not increased its share. The Chief Minister said the central government should also take on its responsibility. ASHA workers are an asset to the state. They serve honestly in villages and cities alike, and their service will continue for the good of the state. The Chief Minister said that although some people tried to use the workers' struggle for political purposes, the workers stood firm. He said that although some attempted to break their unity, they could not. He also said he had instructed the police to treat protesting ASHA workers with respect. He added that the government has given them due respect, and that he has asked everyone to work together, and they have happily agreed.

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar accused the BJP-led NDA government of allegedly instigating ASHA workers against the state government. Speaking to reporters, CM DK Shivakumar stated that the state government will keep the promise to ASHA workers. "Yesterday I discussed with our officials, and our ministers discussed with ASHA workers today. NDA leaders did not come forward to help ASHA workers. They are doing the work of instigating ASHA workers against the state government. The Central government is giving only Rs 2,000 to ASHA workers and nothing else. In the matter of ASHA workers, the Central government has as much responsibility as we have. We will keep the promise we have given to ASHA workers," said CM DK Shivakumar. (ANI)