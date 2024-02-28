Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy admitted to hospital over sore throat

    Former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy was admitted to Jayanagar Apollo Hospital after experiencing a sore throat during the Vidhana Soudha session. He had been grappling with a throat infection for a week, halting his participation in assembly proceedings. Well-wishers are praying for his speedy recovery.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 28, 2024, 4:14 PM IST

    Former Chief Minister of Karnataka, H.D. Kumaraswamy has been admitted to Jayanagar Apollo Hospital in Bengaluru after experiencing a sore throat upon his arrival to participate in the Vidhana Soudha session on Wednesday.

    The former CM had made his way to the assembly session, which had been adjourned following the Rajya Sabha elections, only to be confronted with discomfort due to his throat condition. Kumaraswamy had been grappling with a throat infection for the past week, and the aggravation of his symptoms necessitated immediate medical attention, leading to his admission to Jayanagar Hospital.

    The unexpected turn of events has halted Kumaraswamy's participation in the assembly proceedings, as his health condition renders him unable to carry out his duties effectively. Having served as Chief Minister of Karnataka, Kumaraswamy's health has been a matter of concern for many, especially given his recent health issues.

    As news of his hospitalization spreads, well-wishers and supporters of the former CM are extending their prayers and best wishes for his speedy recovery.

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2024, 4:27 PM IST
