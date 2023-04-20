Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: Will EC successfully hide AAP's 'broom'? Here's all you need to know

    First Published Apr 20, 2023, 11:51 AM IST

    Election Commission of India (ECI) is in the process of hiding party symbols ahead of the May 10 Karnataka Assembly Polls. However, the top leaders may find it difficult to hide Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) symbol.

    According to  the election rules, any material or images representing the symbols of contesting parties in constituencies should be hidden after the model code of conduct comes into force and until the end of the election to avoid influencing voters.

    Karnataka Election 2023: CM Basavaraj Bommai files nomination; holds road show with Nadda, Sudeep

    Election Commission is now faced with the challenge of hiding the AAP’s symbol "broom" from the public eye everywhere.

    Earlier, the EC had ordered all statues of Mayawati and other Dalit leaders and the elephants, which are a symbol of her party the BSP, to be covered during the UP elections to ensure the party did not have a political advantage.

    On Sunday, the EC said that the Enforcement agencies made seizures totalling more than Rs 170 crore in poll-bound Karnataka since the model code of conduct (MCC) came into force on March 29.

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress releases star campaigners' list; Sachin Pilot's name missing

    The total confiscations amounting to Rs 170.27 crore include Rs 71 crore in cash, liquor worth Rs 38 crore, precious metals worth Rs 29 crore, freebies worth Rs 19 crore, and drugs worth Rs 13 crore, the office of Karnataka's Chief Electoral Officer said.

    Scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 21, and the last day for the withdrawal of candidature is April 24.

