Karnataka Election 2023 Results: DK Shivakumar shows off power of 'team' as Congress heads for majority

Karnataka Election 2023 Results: As the grand old party is leading on 125 seats in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly, Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar tweeted a photo of his watching the election results with his team.

The Karnataka election results have provided the Congress much-needed impetus ahead of the important Lok Sabha election in 2024 and the next assembly elections in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh.

At 12.25 pm, the grand old party was leading at 125 seats in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly. The Bharatiya Janata Party was leading on 69, while the Janata Dal (Secular) was leading on 24.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet that the Congress has won and the PM has lost, as the results in Karnataka become more definite. "The BJP had made its election campaign a referendum on the PM and on the state getting his 'ashirwaad'. That has been decisively rejected!" he added.

"The PM tried polarisation and injected division. In Karnataka, voters are choosing a force that will combine social peace and economic prosperity in Bengaluru," Ramesh added.

Another senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Saturday said that the Karnataka public accepted the party's slogan of a '40% commission government.' This acceptance served as a turning point in the state's assembly election, which saw the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fall short of victory, he said.

The Congress fought these elections on local issues of livelihood and food security, price rise, farmer distress, electricity supply, joblessness and corruption. Central leaders like party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined in subsequently.

