    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: DK Shivakumar shows off power of 'team' as Congress heads for majority

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: As the grand old party is leading on 125 seats in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly, Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar tweeted a photo of his watching the election results with his team.

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results
    First Published May 13, 2023, 12:30 PM IST

    The Karnataka election results have provided the Congress much-needed impetus ahead of the important Lok Sabha election in 2024 and the next assembly elections in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh.

    At 12.25 pm, the grand old party was leading at 125 seats in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly. The Bharatiya Janata Party was leading on 69, while the Janata Dal (Secular) was leading on 24.

    Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar, a rival contender for the CM post, tweeted a photo of his watching the election results with his team.

    Also Read | Public accepted '40% commission govt' slogan: Sachin Pilot as Congress inches close to victory in Karnataka

    Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet that the Congress has won and the PM has lost, as the results in Karnataka become more definite. "The BJP had made its election campaign a referendum on the PM and on the state getting his 'ashirwaad'. That has been decisively rejected!" he added.

    "The PM tried polarisation and injected division. In Karnataka, voters are choosing a force that will combine social peace and economic prosperity in Bengaluru," Ramesh added.

    Also read: Karnataka Election 2023 Results: 'We will form govt on our own strength,' Congress leader Siddaramaiah

    Another senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Saturday said that the Karnataka public accepted the party's slogan of a '40% commission government.'  This acceptance served as a turning point in the state's assembly election, which saw the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fall short of victory, he said.

    The Congress fought these elections on local issues of livelihood and food security, price rise, farmer distress, electricity supply, joblessness and corruption. Central leaders like party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined in subsequently.

    Also read: Karnataka Election 2023 Results: As Congress leads, BJP and JD(S) plot twist at Bengaluru's 5-star hotel

    Last Updated May 13, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
