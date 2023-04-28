Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BJP calls for 12-hour bandh in North Bengal districts over minor girl's rape case; check details

    On Thursday, the Calcutta High Court sought a detailed report of the investigation conducted by Mekhilygunge Police in a case pertaining to the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl in Kaliaganj in West Bengal's North Dinajpur district.

    First Published Apr 28, 2023, 9:28 AM IST

    West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday (April 28) called for a 12-hour bandh in North Bengal in protest against the alleged police brutality. "BJP has called for a 12-hour bandh tomorrow in North Bengal to protest against police brutality on common people," said West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar.

    The BJP's decision to call for a shutdown comes following the death of BJP worker Mrityunjay Burman in Radhikapur near Kaliaganj in Uttar Dinajpur district. BJP alleged that Mrityunjay died in police firing.

    Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Calcutta High Court sought a detailed report of the investigation conducted by Mekhilygunge Police in a case pertaining to the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl in Kaliaganj in West Bengal's North Dinajpur district.

    The bench of Justice Rajashekhar Mantha scheduled May 2 as the next day for the hearing. During the hearing, the court ask to preserve the videography of the postmortem as if required the court will look into it at a later date.

    The court also sought FIR and post-mortem reports and asked police to hand over a copy of the same to the family members of the victim and to the National Commission of Protection of Child Rights member as well.

    The matter pertains to the death of a minor girl in Kaliaganj. The victim's body was found floating in a canal in Kaliaganj on April 20.

    Taking cognisance of the death of a minor girl in West Bengal's Kaliaganj, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has issued a notice to the IGP North Bengal, and the Superintendent and District Magistrate of North Dinajpur.

