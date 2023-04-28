Bengaluru likely to witness 514-MLD water deficit in 2050: Experts at Plumbex India 2023

Experts at 'Plumbex India 2023', an exhibition of water, sanitation and plumbing products organised by Indian Plumbing Association (IPA), said that the IT City is set to face a water deficit of 514 million litres per day (MLD) in 2050.

India's annual demand for fresh water is anticipated to reach 1,180 million cubic metres (MCM) in 2050 while the current supply of 1,126 MCM. The same applies to Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) pumps 1,470 MLD of fresh water from the river Cauvery but the current demand is 2,100 MLD. It is reportedly said that the remaining gap of 630 MLD is being filled by borewell connections and tanker supply.

Archana Varma, additional secretary and mission director, National Water Mission, said: "Water can be saved through good plumbing and low-flow fixtures, and it is here that associations like IPA can play a crucial role in creating awareness."

"Currently in India, the plumbing and sanitaryware market is pegged at Rs 50,000 crore, but low-flow water-saving equipment forms only 5 percent of it," Archana Varma said.

Gurmit Singh Arora, national president of IPA, said, "Water tables in many cities are fast depleting and today, the average water table in Bengaluru is about 800ft; it was just 100ft some 30 years ago. By 2025, the demand for water will rise to 2,314 MLD, leaving a gap of 514 MLD."