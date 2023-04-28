Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru likely to witness 514-MLD water deficit in 2050: Experts at Plumbex India 2023

    Experts at 'Plumbex India 2023', an exhibition of water, sanitation and plumbing products organised by Indian Plumbing Association (IPA), said that the IT City is set to face a water deficit of 514 million litres per day (MLD) in 2050.

    Bengaluru likely to witness 514-MLD water deficit in 2050: Experts at Plumbex India 2023 AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 28, 2023, 10:19 AM IST

    India's annual demand for fresh water is anticipated to reach 1,180 million cubic metres (MCM) in 2050 while the current supply of 1,126 MCM. The same applies to Bengaluru.

    Experts at 'Plumbex India 2023', an exhibition of water, sanitation and plumbing products organised by Indian Plumbing Association (IPA), said that the IT City is set to face a water deficit of 514 million litres per day (MLD) in 2050.

    Meanwhile, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) pumps 1,470 MLD of fresh water from the river Cauvery but the current demand is 2,100 MLD. It is reportedly said that the remaining gap of 630 MLD is being filled by borewell connections and tanker supply.

    Archana Varma, additional secretary and mission director, National Water Mission, said: "Water can be saved through good plumbing and low-flow fixtures, and it is here that associations like IPA can play a crucial role in creating awareness."

    "Currently in India, the plumbing and sanitaryware market is pegged at Rs 50,000 crore, but low-flow water-saving equipment forms only 5 percent of it," Archana Varma said.

    Gurmit Singh Arora, national president of IPA, said, "Water tables in many cities are fast depleting and today, the average water table in Bengaluru is about 800ft; it was just 100ft some 30 years ago. By 2025, the demand for water will rise to 2,314 MLD, leaving a gap of 514 MLD."

    Last Updated Apr 28, 2023, 10:19 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Migrant worker dies after falling into pit at plywood company in Kerala anr

    Migrant worker dies after falling into pit at plywood company in Kerala

    With limited staff, they did unlimited work Sudan returnees hail embassy's efforts

    'With limited staff, they did unlimited work...' Sudan returnees hail embassy's efforts

    2008 Bengaluru blast case accused Madani moves SC after Karnataka police demand Rs 60 lakh for covering security expenses anr

    2008 Bengaluru blast accused Madani moves SC after Karnataka cops seek Rs 60 lakh for Kerala visit

    BJP calls for 12-hour bandh in North Bengal districts over minor girl's rape case; check details AJR

    BJP calls for 12-hour bandh in North Bengal districts over minor girl's rape case; check details

    India UK Exercise Ajeya Warrior 2023 begins at Salisbury Plains PHOTOS

    Exercise Ajeya Warrior 2023 begins at UK's Salisbury Plains (PHOTOS)

    Recent Stories

    Agent movie review: Is Akhil Akkineni, Mammootty's spy action thriller worth watching? Read this before buying tickets RBA

    Agent movie review: Is Akhil Akkineni's spy action thriller worth watching? Read this before buying tickets

    CTET July 2023 registration process begins on ctet nic in here how to apply online AJR

    CTET July 2023 registration process begins on ctet.nic.in; here's how to apply online

    Neeraj Chopra extends support to protesting wrestlers; seeks quick action to ensure justice is served snt

    Neeraj Chopra extends support to protesting wrestlers; seeks quick action to ensure justice is served

    Migrant worker dies after falling into pit at plywood company in Kerala anr

    Migrant worker dies after falling into pit at plywood company in Kerala

    Ponniyin Selvan 2 OTT release: When and where can you watch Mani Ratnam's magnum opus online? Read details RBA

    Ponniyin Selvan 2 OTT release: When and where can you watch Mani Ratnam's magnum opus online? Read details

    Recent Videos

    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon