Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: Namma Bengaluru gives floral welcome to PM Modi during roadshow (WATCH)

    Sporting a saffron cap, PM Narendra Modi was joined by Bangalore North MP D V Sadananda Gowda and BJP MLC C Narayanaswamy for his roadshow in the city ahead of the upcoming Karnataka Election 2023.

    Karnataka Election 2023: Namma Bengaluru gives floral welcome to PM Modi during roadshow watch snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 29, 2023, 7:38 PM IST

    Ending a busy day of electioneering for the BJP in poll-bound Karnataka after back-to-back rallies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in a mega roadshow in north Bengaluru on Saturday drawing an enormous response from a huge crowd.

    Modi, who flew into the city from Kudachi in Belagavi district in northern Karnataka around 5 pm after addressing his third public meeting in the state, rode in a specially designed vehicle.

    Also read: Mann Ki Baat 100th Episode: How PM Modi's flagship address takes place; WATCH behind-the-scenes footage

    Sporting a saffron cap, Modi was flanked by Bangalore North MP D V Sadananda Gowda and BJP MLC C Narayanaswamy.

    A large number of people thronged both sides of the road to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister and showered flowers on him.

    The BJP flags, festoons and posters dotted the road and a group of artists performed 'Dollu Kunita', a popular drum dance, enroute to the roadshow.

    The 5.3-kilometre long roadshow will pass through various locations in north Bengaluru including Magadi Road, Nice Road Junction to Sumanahalli. Traffic snarls were witnessed due to the roadshow.

    Also read: Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi vows to make the state No.1; slams Congress for abusing him 91 times

    Police had issued traffic advisory to people asking them to avoid certain roads from where the Prime Minister's convoy would pass through.

    Elaborate security arrangements were made throughout the route from where Modi would take out his roadshow. Modi on Saturday flew in from Delhi and reached Bidar in the morning.

    Karnataka Election 2023: Namma Bengaluru gives floral welcome to PM Modi during roadshow watch snt

    He addressed public meetings in Humnabad in Bidar, district headquarter town in Vijayapura and Kudachi in Belagavi district.

    Also read: Karnataka Election 2023: I'm a fan of PM Modi, says specially-abled man who wins hearts in Vijayapura (WATCH)

    The Prime Minister will stay overnight in Bengaluru on Saturday and depart from Raj Bhavan on Sunday morning to hold public meetings in the district headquarter town of Kolar, Channapatna in Ramanagara district and Belur in Hassan district.

    He will also hold a roadshow in Mysuru on Sunday before heading back to Delhi. Karnataka goes to the polls on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2023, 8:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    AAP Rajya Sabha Member Sanjeev Arora lauds 'Operation Kaveri' anr

    AAP Rajya Sabha Member Sanjeev Arora lauds 'Operation Kaveri'

    Gift to Mumbaikars! Maharashtra govt announces 25% fare concession in Mumbai metro anr

    Gift to Mumbaikars! Maharashtra govt announces 25% fare concession in Mumbai metro

    Mission 'Arikomban' accomplished! Wild rice-eating tusker captured and being taken to Periyar anr

    Mission 'Arikomban' accomplished! Wild rice-eating tusker captured and being taken to Periyar

    After Mukhtar Ansari, his brother Afzal Ansari convicted in 2005 murder case anr

    After Mukhtar Ansari, his brother Afzal Ansari convicted in 2005 murder case

    Mann Ki Baat@100: How PM Modi's flagship address takes place; WATCH behind-the-scenes footage snt

    Mann Ki Baat 100th Episode: How PM Modi's flagship address takes place; WATCH behind-the-scenes footage

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans: Social media in awe of Vijay Shankar as GT avenges Ahmedabad loss to KKR by 7 wickets-ayh

    IPL 2023: Social media in awe of Vijay Shankar as GT avenges Ahmedabad loss to KKR by 7 wickets

    AAP Rajya Sabha Member Sanjeev Arora lauds 'Operation Kaveri' anr

    AAP Rajya Sabha Member Sanjeev Arora lauds 'Operation Kaveri'

    Gift to Mumbaikars! Maharashtra govt announces 25% fare concession in Mumbai metro anr

    Gift to Mumbaikars! Maharashtra govt announces 25% fare concession in Mumbai metro

    Mission 'Arikomban' accomplished! Wild rice-eating tusker captured and being taken to Periyar anr

    Mission 'Arikomban' accomplished! Wild rice-eating tusker captured and being taken to Periyar

    Sonam Kapoor becomes only Indian celeb to make starry appearance at King Charles III coronation; know details vmaBoll

    Sonam Kapoor becomes only Indian celeb to make starry appearance at King Charles III coronation; know details

    Recent Videos

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon