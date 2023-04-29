Karnataka Election 2023: I'm a fan of PM Modi, says specially-abled man who wins hearts in Vijayapura (WATCH)

Since February this year, this is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ninth visit to Karnataka, where Assembly elections for 224 seats are due on May 10.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in poll-bound Karnataka for a two-day visit, is all set to address a public gathering at 1 pm in Vijayapura on Saturday after his meeting in Bidar. While the people of Vijayapura await the prime minister's arrival, a specially-abled person has won the hearts of those gathered for Modi's public gathering.

Also read: Karnataka Election 2023: Congress asks EC to bar Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath from campaigning

"I am a fan of PM Modi and would love to see him," said the specially-abled man in Vijayapura after BJP workers put a party scarf around his neck and cheered him for making his way to the public gathering.

Watch the specially-abled 'fan' of PM Modi winning hearts of people in Vijayapura:

Since February this year, this is Modi's ninth visit to Karnataka, where Assembly elections for 224 seats are due on May 10. After his address in Vijayapura, PM Modi will fly to Kudachi in Belagavi district, where he will address people at about 2.45 pm.

Also read: Karnataka Election 2023: Meet Yashpal Suvarna, the BJP candidate who opposed wearing hijab in college premises

Later, Modi would fly to Bengaluru in the evening to hold a road show in Bengaluru North. The Prime Minister will stay in Bengaluru on Saturday and depart from Raj Bhavan on Sunday morning to hold public meetings in the district headquarter town of Kolar, Channapatna in Ramanagara district and Belur in Hassan district. He will also hold a road show in Mysuru on Sunday before returning to Delhi.

(With inputs from PTI)