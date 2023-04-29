Mann Ki Baat 100th Episode: How PM Modi's flagship address takes place; WATCH behind-the-scenes footage

PM Narendra Modi's flagship address 'Mann Ki Baat', which was aired for the first time on October 3, 2014, will complete 100 episodes on April 30.

On April 30, 2023, the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat will be aired, and ahead of the coveted programme's broadcast, here's a look at exclusive visuals of how PM Modi conducts the flagship address.

Watch the entire set-up of Mann Ki Baat, and how PM Modi conducts the address here:

Over 1000 radio stations, including private FM stations, community radios, and various TV channels, will all air the 100th episode of this coveted programme. In order to make the PM's talk a "historic" success, the BJP said it would set up arrangements for people to hear it in roughly four lakh locations throughout the nation. Party president J P Nadda will be in charge of the entire operation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his delight for the impending occasion by stating that he was "eagerly awaiting" the 100th edition of his radio show last week.

To commemorate the occasion, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will also host a national convention dubbed "Mann Ki Baat @100," which would be attended by over 100 illustrious persons from across the nation.

"Since its inception on October 3, 2014, 'Mann ki Baat' has become a national tradition, with the Prime Minister addressing the nation every month, inspiring millions to participate in India's developmental journey. Since then, it has struck a chord with citizens of India who have reached out to their Pradhan Sevak every month, sharing their achievements, anxieties, happiness and proud moments as well as suggestions for a New India," BJP said in a statement.

'Mann Ki Baat' has been translated into 22 Indian languages, 29 dialects, and 11 foreign languages by All India Radio.