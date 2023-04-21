Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: Modi is God, says Devanahalli villager seen cleaning PM's cut out amid downpour

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah's roadshow in Devanahalli ahead of the Karnataka Election 2023 was called off due to heavy rains on Friday. However, a villager's gesture of cleaning PM Narendra Modi's life-size cutout amid a downpour has gone viral.

    First Published Apr 21, 2023, 6:04 PM IST

    Union Minister and senior leader BJP leader Amit Shah's road show in Devanahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru ahead of the Karnataka Election 2023 was cancelled on Friday due to heavy downpours. However, what has caught the attention of several voters and citizens of the poll-bound state is an elderly villager's gesture amid the rains.

    While most villagers of Devanahalli were scrambling to take shelter due to the rain, this senior citizen was seen wiping the water off a life-size cutout of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his scarf. The villager, dressed in a white shirt and dhoti, was asked about his gesture and if he was paid for wiping PM Modi's cutout.

    In response, the Devanahalli villager said that he was wiping the rain water off PM Modi's cutout out of 'vishwas'. He added, "Modi ji is God. No one has paid me for it."

    Here's a look at the video that has now created a buzz on social media ahead of the Karnataka Election 2023:

    Amit Shah is expected to take stock of the party's preparations for the May 10 Assembly elections in the state. This is Shah's first visit to the state after announcement of poll schedule on March 29. Although the Devanahalli road show was cancelled due to rains, the BJP leader is expected to meet with senior party functionaries regarding poll preparations in the evening

    On Saturday, he is scheduled to attend an event organised by a private news channel before flying back to New Delhi. 

    In Devanahalli, the Union minister was expected to campaign for the BJP's Pilla Munishamappa, who is pitted against sitting JD(S) MLA L N Narayanaswamy and Congress candidate K H Muniyappa, a former Union minister and seven-time MP. Muniyappa, who was defeated in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, is foraying into the Assembly elections for the first time. 

    In the 2018 Assembly election, the fight was mainly between Narayanswamy (86,966 votes) and Venkataswamy (69,956) of the Congress. BJP candidate K Nagesh was a distant third with 9,820 votes.

    (With inputs from PTI)

