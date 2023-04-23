Karnataka Election 2023: Former CM HD Kumaraswamy admitted to hospital due to fever, condition stable

In a statement, the hospital said, "Mr HD Kumaraswamy was admitted on April 22, 2023, evening to Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road Bengaluru under care of Dr Satyanarayana Mysore. He is admitted with symptoms of exhaustion and generalised weakness."

Ahead of Assembly polls, former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy has been hospitalised with symptoms of exhaustion and general weakness. On Sunday (April 23), the hospital treating the former CM said that he is "medically stable and is recuperating".

The former Karnataka Chief Minister's office said the 63-year-old leader, who had been touring tirelessly, was suffering from fever and was advised by doctors to rest.

"All relevant medical tests and treatment are being carried out. He is medically stable and is recuperating," it said.

Meanwhile, the former Karnataka CM has been travelling extensively campaigning for JD(S) candidates across the state. Karnataka will go to polls on May 10.

The JD(S) leader has requested party workers and leaders not to worry, and that he will participate in the election campaign after resting. Kumaraswamy had undergone heart-related surgery in the past.