Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India takes top spot in maintaining relationships, Portugal sees highest divorce rate: Report

    India is on top in the world in saving relationships, among the countries that maintain family system and values. Meanwhile, the worst countries in maintaining relationships are from Europe. In Portugal, 94 per cent of divorce cases are reported.

    India takes top spot in maintaining relationships Portugal sees highest divorce rate Report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 3, 2023, 12:38 PM IST

    Among the countries that uphold the family structure and values, India ranks first in the world in terms of saving relationships. Divorce rates in India are under 1%, however in many other nations, up to 94 percent of couples end in divorce. 

    Relationships are breaking up less in Asian nations, whereas families are splitting more in Europe and America, according to World of Statistics statistics. According to the survey, Vietnam ranks second only to India in having only 7% of partnerships terminate in divorce. Aside from that, 10% of Tajik relationships, 14% in Iran, and 17% in Mexico end in divorce.

    Also Read | Summer Workout Tips: 8 things to remember while exercising in the heat

    Egypt, South Africa, Brazil, Turkey and Colombia are also among the 10 countries with the lowest number of divorces. 

    The neighbouring nation of Pakistan was not included in this research, while divorce was mentioned in 35% of Japanese couples. Aside from that, 38 per cent of relationships end in Germany, while 41 per cent end in the United Kingdom. On the other side, divorce occurs in 44 per cent of Chinese marriages. This percentage is 45 per cent in the United States, while it is 46 percent in Denmark, South Korea, and Italy.

    The worst countries in maintaining relationships are from Europe. In Portugal, 94 percent of divorce cases are reported. Aside from that, Spain ranks second to last, with 85 per cent of relationships failing. Aside from that, 79 per cent of Luxembourg marriages do not last a lifetime.

    According to sociologists, the cultural factor of sustaining the family system is the cause for longer partnerships in India. Aside from that, a large number of divorces do not go through the legal process, and the husband and wife begin living separately. As a result, the figure is frequently withheld. Even still, divorce cases in India are quite low in comparison to other nations.

    Also Read | Follow these Dos and Don'ts if you want to put on makeup with no mess in this summer

    Last Updated May 3, 2023, 12:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Summer Workout Tips: 8 things to remember while exercising in the heat ADC

    Summer Workout Tips: 8 things to remember while exercising in the heat

    World Asthma Day 2023: 'Care for all' is this year's GINA theme MSW

    World Asthma Day 2023: 'Care for all' is this year's GINA theme

    Daily Horoscope for May 3 2023 Aries Gemini Libra Leo Virgo Scorpio Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for May 3, 2023: Good day for Aries, health of Cancer may be affected & more

    Numerology Prediction for May 3 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for May 3, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Follow these Dos and Don'ts if you want to put on makeup with no mess in this summer ADC

    Follow these Dos and Don'ts if you want to put on makeup with no mess in this summer

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Arikomban retraced after a 24-hour radio collar signal loss anr

    Kerala: Arikomban retraced after a 24-hour radio collar signal loss

    IPL 2023, Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir - Old baggages lead to another round of 'juvenile' bust-up-ayh

    IPL 2023: Kohli vs Gambhir - Old baggages lead to another round of 'juvenile' bust-up

    King Charles coronation on May 6 check out time schedule other details about it gcw

    King Charles’ coronation on May 6; Check out time, schedule, other details about it

    Karnataka Election 2023: EC urges state govt to declare May 10 as paid holiday even for non-voters AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: EC urges state govt to declare May 10 as paid holiday even for non-voters

    Anupamaa latest TWIST: Will Anuj and Anupama reunite? Know the REAL reason why they are separated? RBA

    Anupamaa latest TWIST: Will Anuj and Anupama reunite? Know REAL reason why they separated?

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon