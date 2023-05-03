India takes top spot in maintaining relationships, Portugal sees highest divorce rate: Report

India is on top in the world in saving relationships, among the countries that maintain family system and values. Meanwhile, the worst countries in maintaining relationships are from Europe. In Portugal, 94 per cent of divorce cases are reported.

Among the countries that uphold the family structure and values, India ranks first in the world in terms of saving relationships. Divorce rates in India are under 1%, however in many other nations, up to 94 percent of couples end in divorce.

Relationships are breaking up less in Asian nations, whereas families are splitting more in Europe and America, according to World of Statistics statistics. According to the survey, Vietnam ranks second only to India in having only 7% of partnerships terminate in divorce. Aside from that, 10% of Tajik relationships, 14% in Iran, and 17% in Mexico end in divorce.

Egypt, South Africa, Brazil, Turkey and Colombia are also among the 10 countries with the lowest number of divorces.

The neighbouring nation of Pakistan was not included in this research, while divorce was mentioned in 35% of Japanese couples. Aside from that, 38 per cent of relationships end in Germany, while 41 per cent end in the United Kingdom. On the other side, divorce occurs in 44 per cent of Chinese marriages. This percentage is 45 per cent in the United States, while it is 46 percent in Denmark, South Korea, and Italy.

The worst countries in maintaining relationships are from Europe. In Portugal, 94 percent of divorce cases are reported. Aside from that, Spain ranks second to last, with 85 per cent of relationships failing. Aside from that, 79 per cent of Luxembourg marriages do not last a lifetime.

According to sociologists, the cultural factor of sustaining the family system is the cause for longer partnerships in India. Aside from that, a large number of divorces do not go through the legal process, and the husband and wife begin living separately. As a result, the figure is frequently withheld. Even still, divorce cases in India are quite low in comparison to other nations.

