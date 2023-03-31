Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: BS Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra to contest from Shikaripura, rules out Varuna

    Varuna in Mysuru district has become among the key seats to watch out for as Siddaramaiah, the Congress legislature party leader and former Chief Minister, is set to enter the fray in this segment, currently represented his son Yathindra.

    First Published Mar 31, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

    Senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa on Friday (March 31) ruled out his son being fielded from Varuna constituency to take on Congress leader Siddaramaiah and said he would fight the election from Shikaripura.

    Speaking to reporters, Yediyurappa said, "There is already pressure to field Vijayendra from Varuna, but I have said it long back though there is pressure from Varuna, he should contest from Shikaripura. So, there is no question of Vijayendra contesting from Varuna for whatsoever reason."

    The former Karnataka CM further said that Vijayendra will fight from "my constituency" (Shikaripura in Shivamogga district), so there is no question of asking him to contest from Varuna.

    To a question on Vijayendra's statement that the BJP has got its own strength and he would abide by the party's decision, Yediyurappa said, "His statement is correct, but I am saying that he will contest from Shikaripura. I will convey this to the party high command and Vijayendra. There is no question of him contesting from Varuna in Mysuru."

    Yediyurappa is sitting MLA from Shikaripura and has already announced his retirement from electoral politics. Assembly elections will be held in Karnataka on May 10.

    Yediyurappa had on Thursday raised expectations of a high-voltage fight between Vijayendra and Siddaramaiah by not ruling out the possibility of his son throwing his hat in the ring in Varuna.

    Varuna in Mysuru district has become among the key seats to watch out for as Siddaramaiah, the Congress legislature party leader and former Chief Minister, is set to enter the fray in this segment, currently represented his son Yathindra.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Mar 31, 2023, 7:30 PM IST
