Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar visited the Maishima Waste Incineration Plant in Osaka, Japan, to study advanced waste-to-energy technology. The delegation aims to implement efficient urban waste management solutions to strengthen infrastructure in India.

Karnataka CM Visits Osaka Waste Plant to Study Energy Technologies

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 24 (ANI): A delegation led by Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is on a tour of Japan, visited the Maishima Waste Incineration Plant in Osaka on Tuesday and inspected the planned urban waste management system. The delegation obtained complete information about the advanced technology at the Maishima plant, which converts 900 tonnes of municipal waste into electricity every day. The plant, located on Maishima Island, has been functioning since 2001. Through two such incinerators, a maximum of 900 tonnes of municipal solid waste is processed every day and converted into electricity with a power generation capacity of 32 MW. The plant meets its own electricity needs and supplies the remaining power to the grid. The plant uses advanced combustion control, continuous emission monitoring and modern pollution control systems. This ensures scientific processing of waste and reduces adverse impact on the environment.

Apart from its technology, the plant is also famous for its unique design. It was designed by Austrian artist Friedensreich Hundertwasser, with colourful exteriors, different shapes and extensive greenery. This design is a confluence of art, environment and industrial infrastructure. It shows that essential urban facilities can also be shaped as places that create environmental awareness. "We aim to find permanent solutions to our city's waste management problem. The purpose of this visit is to study global innovative methods of generating electricity from waste," Shivakumar said. "Understanding and adopting such globally recognised models in urban planning, infrastructure and environmental management is the aim of the state government. Studying such plants will help strengthen the infrastructure of Karnataka's cities, promote scientific and efficient waste disposal, explore waste-to-energy solutions and help build clean, sustainable and liveable cities," the CM added. Shivakumar is on an official visit to Japan to strengthen the state's investment outreach and explore global urban development and infrastructure practices to support Karnataka's future growth. (ANI)