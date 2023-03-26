You insult my martyr father, call his son 'Mir Jafar': Priyanka Gandhi slams Centre

The Congress general secretary was addressing a gathering at Rajghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi, to protest against Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a 2019 defamation case and his subsequent disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday came down heavily on the BJP in the Congress's day-long satyagraha in Rajghat over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha and said PM Modi is a coward and as it happens in Hindu culture, all proud kings are defeated.

Addressing the gathering, Priyanka Gandhi said, "You insult my martyr father in Parliament. You call his son Mir Jafar. You insult my mother. One of your CMs says Rahul Gandhi does not even know who his father is."

She said the time had come to raise a voice against an "arrogant government" as barring Rahul Gandhi from contesting elections does not bode well for the country and its democracy.

The Congress leader alleged that Rahul Gandhi was disqualified for questioning the prime minister on industrialist Gautam Adani and people will give a befitting reply to those behind the action.

"My family's blood has ploughed democracy in this country. We are ready to do anything for this country's democracy. Great leaders of the Congress laid the foundation of democracy in this country. "Time has come and we are not the ones who will remain silent anymore," she told the gathering at the "Sankalp Satyagraha" outside Rajghat.

Asking if a martyred prime minister's son can insult the country, Priyanka Gandhi said, "This is an insult to that prime minister who gave his life."