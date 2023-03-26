Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    You insult my martyr father, call his son 'Mir Jafar': Priyanka Gandhi slams Centre

    The Congress general secretary was addressing a gathering at Rajghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi, to protest against Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a 2019 defamation case and his subsequent disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

    You insult my martyr father, call his son 'Mir Jafar': Priyanka Gandhi slams Centre AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 26, 2023, 12:58 PM IST

    Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday came down heavily on the BJP in the Congress's day-long satyagraha in Rajghat over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha and said PM Modi is a coward and as it happens in Hindu culture, all proud kings are defeated.

    Addressing the gathering, Priyanka Gandhi said, "You insult my martyr father in Parliament. You call his son Mir Jafar. You insult my mother. One of your CMs says Rahul Gandhi does not even know who his father is."

    Also read: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi changes Twitter bio, says he is 'Dis'Qualified MP'

    The Congress general secretary was addressing a gathering at Rajghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi, to protest against Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a 2019 defamation case and his subsequent disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

    She said the time had come to raise a voice against an "arrogant government" as barring Rahul Gandhi from contesting elections does not bode well for the country and its democracy.

    Also read: ISRO's heaviest rocket LVM-M3 lifts off smoothly in its sixth mission with 36 OneWeb satellites

    The Congress leader alleged that Rahul Gandhi was disqualified for questioning the prime minister on industrialist Gautam Adani and people will give a befitting reply to those behind the action.

    "My family's blood has ploughed democracy in this country. We are ready to do anything for this country's democracy. Great leaders of the Congress laid the foundation of democracy in this country. "Time has come and we are not the ones who will remain silent anymore," she told the gathering at the "Sankalp Satyagraha" outside Rajghat.

    Asking if a martyred prime minister's son can insult the country, Priyanka Gandhi said, "This is an insult to that prime minister who gave his life."

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2023, 12:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi changes Twitter bio, says he is 'Dis'Qualified MP' AJR

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi changes Twitter bio, says he is 'Dis'Qualified MP'

    BRO opens 427 km Leh-Manali highway in 138 days; check details

    BRO opens 427 km Leh-Manali highway in 138 days; check details

    PM Modi address 99th episode of Mann Ki Baat, invites ideas for 100th episode AJR

    PM Modi addresses 99th episode of Mann Ki Baat, invites ideas for 100th episode

    India first cable-stayed rail bridge on Anji river in J-K nears completion; check details AJR

    India's first cable-stayed rail bridge on Anji river in J-K nears completion; check details

    ISRO successfully launches of LVM3-M3 with 36 OneWeb satellites AJR

    ISRO's heaviest rocket LVM-M3 lifts off smoothly in its sixth mission with 36 OneWeb satellites

    Recent Stories

    Who was Akanksha Dubey? Bhojpuri actress commits suicide in Banaras hotel- report RBA

    (Photos and videos) Who was Akanksha Dubey? Bhojpuri actress commits suicide in Banaras hotel- report

    Rashmika Mandanna turns Golden Girl Pushpa star is now face of a leading gold jewellery brand RBA

    Rashmika Mandanna turns ‘Golden Girl’: Pushpa star is now face of a leading gold jewellery brand

    Would have selected Shubman Gill over myself - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    'Would have selected Shubman Gill over myself' - Shikhar Dhawan

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi changes Twitter bio, says he is 'Dis'Qualified MP' AJR

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi changes Twitter bio, says he is 'Dis'Qualified MP'

    BRO opens 427 km Leh-Manali highway in 138 days; check details

    BRO opens 427 km Leh-Manali highway in 138 days; check details

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon