Manipur government declines 'ground permission' for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Nyay Yatra'

K Meghachandra, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee president, expressed disappointment over the government's decision, deeming it "very unfortunate." In response, the Congress leaders shifted the venue to a private location at Khongjom in the Thoubal district.

The Manipur government's denial of ground permission for Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' at Hatta Kangjeibung in Imphal East district has sparked controversy. Scheduled to commence on January 14 from Imphal, the yatra faced refusal due to cited concerns regarding the state's law and order situation, as communicated by Chief Minister N Biren Singh to Congress leaders.

Previously, Chief Minister Singh had mentioned that the allowance for the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' was under "active consideration," pending evaluations from security agencies due to the critical law and order scenario in Manipur.

Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' aims to cover a significant stretch of 6,713 km by bus and foot, traversing 110 districts, 100 Lok Sabha seats, and 337 assembly segments over 66 days, concluding in Mumbai on March 20. The program is scheduled to be inaugurated by Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, in the presence of chief ministers from Congress-ruled states and senior party figures.

