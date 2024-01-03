Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka BJP leader KS Eshwarappa vows to demolish mosque at Varanasi, build Krishna Mandir in Mathura

    Former Karnataka Minister K. S. Eshwarappa announced plans to replace the Mosque in Kashi with a temple and build a Lord Krishna temple in Mathura. Drawing parallels to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, he invited Sri Ramachandra devotees to Ayodhya's temple event, criticizing political exclusions. Eshwarappa praised Modi's growing support, criticized historical divisions caused by Congress, and connected criticisms of Modi to Priyank Kharge.

    First Published Jan 3, 2024, 4:00 PM IST

    Karnataka’s former Minister K. S. Eshwarappa has made a statement that the Mosque in Kashi will be destroyed with a temple and a Lord Krishna temple will be built in Mathura. Addressing reporters, he confirmed ongoing surveys in both Kashi and Mathura, expressing confidence in a favourable outcome. 

    He referred to the historic event in 496 when Babur destroyed the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, replacing it with a Mosque. He proudly stated that the previously built Mosque has now been demolished to build a Ram Mandir, considering it a stroke of good fortune.

    Congress leader BK Hariprasad sparks controversy, warns of Godhra-like tragedy in Karnataka

    K. S. Eshwarappa announced the inclusive invitation of all Sri Ramachandra devotees to the forthcoming Pranapratistha program at the esteemed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Expressing discontent, he highlighted the absence of an invitation to the 'BJP Rama' and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for the event. 

    Eshwarappa responded, citing the central Ram Mandir Committee's exclusion of those who view the Ram Mandir through a political lens or associate Ram solely with the BJP. This move underscored the event's attempt to maintain a non-political stance and ensure a broader representation of devotees at the program. 

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Will SP chief Akhilesh Yadav attend consecration ceremony? Here's what he said

     K. S. Eshwarappa highlighted the growing support for Prime Minister Modi, stating that even Pakistanis are expressing a desire for Modi to lead India. He lamented the historical divisions within the country, attributing them to the Congress party's pursuit of power. 

    Eshwarappa also referenced the upcoming inauguration of the Ram Mandir on January 22, expressing that this event would bring solace to the souls of freedom fighters. Additionally, he commented on Priyank Kharge's remarks about Narendra Modi, likening the Prime Minister to the sun and suggesting that any criticism aimed at Modi would ultimately reflect on Kharge.

