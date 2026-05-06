Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah asserts that the Congress 'high command' will decide the CM post's fate amid a tussle with Dy CM DK Shivakumar. He credited recent by-election victories to public approval and dismissed opposition 'conspiracies'.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday firmly stated that the decision rests with the party's "high command" over the Chief Minister's post in the state. At a press conference, when questioned about the speculations surrounding his tenure as Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah was firm, stating that he would follow whatever the high command decides.

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CM Post Decision Rests with High Command

"The high command will decide. There's no point asking the same thing again," he replied. He further emphasised, "Whatever the high command decides." The Congress government in Karnataka has been witnessing internal differences over leadership-sharing arrangements, particularly between supporters of CM Siddaramaiah and Dy CM DK Shivakumar. Sections within the party have been demanding that Shivakumar be made Chief Minister for the remaining term, citing an alleged 2023 "power-sharing agreement."

By-election Victories Show Public Appreciation

He also responded to questions about his political future and the recent by-election results on April 9, which saw the Congress party secure victories in Bagalkot and Bhavanagere constituencies. He also credited the victories to public approval of his government in the recently concluded by-election results, saying that it clearly shows that people have appreciated our government. "This clearly shows that people have appreciated our government and our programmes. Otherwise, we wouldn't have been able to win three by-elections last time and two by-elections this time. We have the blessings of the people. Because of the people's affection, love, and blessings, we have been able to win," he told reporters.

On Potential Cabinet Reshuffle and Local Polls

On the prospect of a reshuffle in the state government, Siddaramaiah acknowledged ongoing rumours but maintained that he would act based on the high command's instructions. "If I am called to Delhi, I will go. Otherwise, if I have to go, I will go when Rahul Gandhi gives an appointment," he said.

Siddaramaiah also confirmed that local body elections would be held, adhering to relevant legal guidelines. "We will conduct local body elections," he said when asked about the timing of the polls.

CM Slams Opposition 'Conspiracies'

Regarding the opposition's failure to make headway in recent contests, Siddaramaiah sharply criticised their tactics, stating, "What strategy do they have? They have no strategy--only conspiracies. They don't engage in strategy; they only indulge in conspiracies."

The CM was also pressed about his potential to serve out his full term. He reiterated that his actions would be determined by the party's leadership: "What is the use of repeating the same question? I will act according to what the high command decides. If they say I should continue for five years, I will."

'Criminal Conspiracy' in Sringeri Recount

Responding to the controversy surrounding the Sringeri by-election recounting, Siddaramaiah expressed concerns over possible manipulation, stating, "There has been a criminal conspiracy there. Because 255 votes that were valid have been marked invalid. How is that possible? I suspect that it may have been done during the previous BJP government." He confirmed that the Congress party would take legal action, saying, "We will go to court."

Kannada in Railway Exams

On the issue of Kannada not being included in railway promotion exams, Siddaramaiah directed the matter to the central government, saying, "Then write to the Centre."

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Alleges 'Confusion' in Congress

On Saturday, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi claimed there is growing confusion within the Indian National Congress over the CM's post, alleging that discussions are underway to make DK Shivakumar CM and criticising the state government over law and order and corruption.

On the CM tussle in Karnataka, Joshi said, "There is confusion in the Congress party. The High Command has started discussions about making DK Shivakumar a Chief Minister. We have no role in deciding who they choose, and it's not our concern. Bringing up Kharge's or Parameshwara's names is just to mislead and cause confusion regarding the 50-50 agreement DK Shivakumar mentioned. Only they know if such an agreement exists. The ultimate result is that our state's law and order and corruption - it's likely number one in corruption today. There's no money to pay salaries. This is the situation today."

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