Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai visits Delhi, discusses Rajya Sabha candidate list

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai arrived in Delhi on Friday for his second visit in about ten days, sparking speculation about a cabinet reshuffle ahead of the state elections next year. He did, however, tell reporters on Saturday morning that he did not meet Amit Shah and instead called him.

As per PTI, the CM stated that he came to Delhi yesterday evening. He intended to meet with Amit Shah. "And I could only talk to him on the phone last night because of his pressing engagement. I went over the list of potential candidates for Rajya Sabha seats and Legislative Council elections in detail with him," Bommai stated.

Bommai's visit to the national capital sparked speculation about the long-awaited cabinet reshuffle or expansion.

Discontent erupted within the ruling BJP last month, with party MLA M P Renukacharya, the CM's political secretary, expressing displeasure with the delay. Several party legislators believe that new faces should be brought into the Cabinet.

On the second day of his visit to New Delhi on May 10 and 11, Bommai met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed his Cabinet's much-anticipated expansion or rejigged. Aspirants are reportedly pressuring the chief minister to expand his Cabinet as soon as possible, ahead of the assembly elections next year.

Bommai has also stated that he will assess the state's rain situation upon his return. This week, several areas of the state were flooded.

