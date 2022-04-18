Karnataka: CID raids BJP leader’s house in PSI recruitment scam probe; 7 arrests, many others absconding

The written examination for recruitment of 545 Police Sub Inspectors (PSIs) was conducted on October 3, 2021 at 92 centres in the state. After the results were announced, some discrepancies were reported and therefore an internal enquiry was conducted.

The Karnataka Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probing the alleged police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment examination scam raided the house of Divya Hagaragi, former president of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) women’s unit in Kalaburagi district and arrested seven.

As she was not present at the house, the CID sleuths took into custody her husband Rajesh Hagaragi and later arrested him.

Meanwhile, the BJP claimed that Divya was not associated with the party. In a press release, the party said: “She is not associated with the party. If she is found guilty, the government and the party will not tolerate but will take strict action.” Sources said that she is a nominated member of the Karnataka State Nursing Council and DISHA committee of the Union government.

The sleuths had last week already arrested K Praveen Kumar, Aruna Patil, Veeresh Nidagunda, the candidates and Jnanajyothi English Medium School teachers Suma, Siddamma and Savitri.

Taking to Twitter about the issue, MLA Priyank Kharge said, “More than 300 of 545 candidates selected have supposedly paid 70-80 lakhs each to officials & Ministers. BJP office bearers have been arrested, a few are absconding with Govt’s help. BJP Govt is only interested in their 40%, doesn’t matter if the future of youth is in jeopardy.”

Three candidates and three invigilators were brought to the school for spot inspection. A CID team led by additional SP Raghavendra Hegde, DySPs Shankargouda Patil and Prakash Rathod stepped up the probe.

Accordingly, an FIR was registered on April 9, and so far, seven people have been arrested. This includes 4 successful candidates and 3 invigilators of the Kalburgi centre. Many more are absconding and will be arrested soon.