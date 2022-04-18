Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka: CID raids BJP leader’s house in PSI recruitment scam probe; 7 arrests, many others absconding

    The written examination for recruitment of 545 Police Sub Inspectors (PSIs) was conducted on October 3, 2021 at 92 centres in the state. After the results were announced, some discrepancies were reported and therefore an internal enquiry was conducted.

    Karnataka CID raids BJP leader's house in PSI recruitment scam probe; 7 arrests, many others absconding-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Apr 18, 2022, 8:37 PM IST

    The Karnataka Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probing the alleged police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment examination scam raided the house of Divya Hagaragi, former president of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) women’s unit in Kalaburagi district and arrested seven.

    As she was not present at the house, the CID sleuths took into custody her husband Rajesh Hagaragi and later arrested him.

    Meanwhile, the BJP claimed that Divya was not associated with the party. In a press release, the party said: “She is not associated with the party. If she is found guilty, the government and the party will not tolerate but will take strict action.” Sources said that she is a nominated member of the Karnataka State Nursing Council and DISHA committee of the Union government.

    The sleuths had last week already arrested K Praveen Kumar, Aruna Patil, Veeresh Nidagunda, the candidates and Jnanajyothi English Medium School teachers Suma, Siddamma and Savitri.

    Taking to Twitter about the issue, MLA Priyank Kharge said, “More than 300 of 545 candidates selected have supposedly paid 70-80 lakhs each to officials & Ministers. BJP office bearers have been arrested, a few are absconding with Govt’s help. BJP Govt is only interested in their 40%, doesn’t matter if the future of youth is in jeopardy.”

    The written examination for recruitment of 545 Police Sub Inspectors (PSIs) was conducted on October 3, 2021 at 92 centres in the state. After the results were announced, some discrepancies were reported and therefore an internal enquiry was conducted.

    The sleuths had last week already arrested K Praveen Kumar, Aruna Patil, Veeresh Nidagunda, the candidates and Jnanajyothi English Medium School teachers Suma, Siddamma and Savitri.

    Three candidates and three invigilators were brought to the school for spot inspection. A CID team led by additional SP Raghavendra Hegde, DySPs Shankargouda Patil and Prakash Rathod stepped up the probe.

    Accordingly, an FIR was registered on April 9, and so far, seven people have been arrested. This includes 4 successful candidates and 3 invigilators of the Kalburgi centre. Many more are absconding and will be arrested soon.

    Last Updated Apr 18, 2022, 8:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jahangirpuri violence: VHP, Bajrang Dal members booked for taking out rally without permission; VHP leader arrested-dnm

    Jahangirpuri violence: VHP, Bajrang Dal members booked for rally procession; VHP leader arrested

    Lt Gen Manoj Pande appointed new Indian Army chief-dnm

    Lt Gen Manoj Pande named new Army chief, first from Corps of Engineers

    Jahangirpuri violence: Govt allowed riots to happen, Owaisi slams Delhi Police-dnm

    Jahangirpuri violence: Govt allowed riots to happen, Owaisi slams Delhi Police

    Amway India in trouble: ED attaches assets worth Rs 757 crore in money laundering case-dnm

    Amway India in trouble: ED attaches assets worth Rs 757 crore in money laundering case

    36 Karnataka Congress leaders booked for protests outside CM Bommai's residence-dnm

    36 Karnataka Congress leaders booked for protests outside CM Bommai’s residence

    Recent Stories

    Viral video: Parrot opens nut bolt using its tongue; leaves netizens surprised-tgy

    Viral video: Parrot opens nut bolt using its tongue; leaves netizens surprised

    Explained Pakistan Afghanistan Why is Taliban threatening war against Pakistan

    Explained: Why is Taliban threatening war against Pakistan?

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: When I prepared for the Manchester United game, I didn't think about Ralf Rangnick - Jurgen Klopp-ayh

    EPL 2021-22: When I prepared for the United game, I didn't think about Rangnick - Klopp

    Kpop BTS V gets hurt while performing at Las Vegas concert here is what happened drb

    BTS: V gets hurt while performing at Las Vegas concert; here’s what happened

    Jahangirpuri violence: VHP, Bajrang Dal members booked for taking out rally without permission; VHP leader arrested-dnm

    Jahangirpuri violence: VHP, Bajrang Dal members booked for rally procession; VHP leader arrested

    Recent Videos

    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Video Icon
    Primary school in Gorakhpur that has no electricity since 6 decades

    Primary school in Gorakhpur has no electricity since 6 decades

    Video Icon
    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians MI is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav

    Video Icon
    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    Video Icon