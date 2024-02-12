Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: Chikkamagaluru on high alert as cases of Dengue fever rise along with Kyasanur forest disease

    Chikkamagaluru district is facing a surge in Dengue fever and Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) cases. Recent fatalities from both diseases have heightened concerns, especially in taluks like Koppa and Sringeri. Despite awareness campaigns, the absence of a KFD vaccine poses a significant challenge in containment efforts.

    Karnataka: Chikkamagaluru on high alert as cases of Dengue fever rise along with Kyasanur forest disease vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 12, 2024, 9:22 AM IST

    As the rainy season comes to a close and winter sets in, the serene district of Chikkamagaluru is grappling with a concerning surge in epidemics. The region, renowned for its pristine environment and clean air, faces the dual threat of Dengue fever and Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD). With cases on the rise, authorities are scrambling to contain the outbreaks and safeguard the community's health.

    The picturesque landscapes of Chikkamagaluru are currently overshadowed by the ominous spread of two deadly diseases – Dengue fever and Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD). These diseases, once confined to specific areas, have now made alarming inroads into the district, leaving residents on edge.

    Two positive cases of Monkey Fever reported in Karnataka’s Shivamogga

    An elderly individual from Sringeri fell victim to a severe form of KFD, underscoring the gravity of the situation. Simultaneously, a young woman from Chikkamagaluru succumbed to Dengue fever, raising concerns. 

    The outbreak has hit particularly hard in taluks like Koppa, NR Pura, and Sringeri, where KFD has manifested in nine individuals, claiming lives and spreading fear. While four patients have managed to recover, the absence of a vaccine for KFD compounds the urgency of preventive measures.

    Karnataka reports two deaths from Monkey fever: What are its symptoms?

    Adding to the distress, a college student, Sahara, lost her battle with Dengue fever after experiencing symptoms for several days. Another victim, a 10th-grade student, has also contracted the disease, heightening concerns across the district.

    Health authorities have initiated extensive awareness campaigns in forested areas to curb the spread of KFD. However, the lack of a definitive vaccine poses a significant challenge in mitigating its impact. Over the past seven to eight years, the resurgence of KFD in its most virulent form has instilled fear among residents of hilly regions.

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2024, 9:22 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bandipur late night restrictions will continue: Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwara Khandre vkp

    Bandipur late night restrictions will continue: Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwara Khandre

    Modi Guarantee worked like magic Social media hails PM for securing release of 8 Indians from Qatar jail

    'Modi Guarantee worked like magic...' Social media hails PM for securing release of 8 Indians from Qatar jail

    8 Indian Navy veterans released from jail in Qatar, chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' upon landing in New Delhi

    8 Indian Navy veterans released from Qatar jail, chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' upon landing in New Delhi (WATCH)

    Kerala news live 12 february 2024 major highlights developments latest news anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Two injured in shootout at bar in Kochi

    BJP Rajya Sabha candidate list features RPN Singh, Sudhanshu Trivedi; emphasis on fresh faces snt

    BJP's Rajya Sabha candidate list features RPN Singh, Sudhanshu Trivedi; emphasis on fresh faces

    Recent Stories

    Bandipur late night restrictions will continue: Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwara Khandre vkp

    Bandipur late night restrictions will continue: Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwara Khandre

    Modi Guarantee worked like magic Social media hails PM for securing release of 8 Indians from Qatar jail

    'Modi Guarantee worked like magic...' Social media hails PM for securing release of 8 Indians from Qatar jail

    Mithun Chakraborty health update: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari meets veteran actor at Kolkata hospital - WATCH ATG

    Mithun Chakraborty health update: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari meets veteran actor at Kolkata hospital - WATCH

    THIS is why Ankita Lokhande has been absent from Bigg Boss reunions ATG

    THIS is why Ankita Lokhande has been absent from Bigg Boss reunions

    8 Indian Navy veterans released from jail in Qatar, chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' upon landing in New Delhi

    8 Indian Navy veterans released from Qatar jail, chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' upon landing in New Delhi (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon