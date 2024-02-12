Karnataka: Chikkamagaluru on high alert as cases of Dengue fever rise along with Kyasanur forest disease

Chikkamagaluru district is facing a surge in Dengue fever and Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) cases. Recent fatalities from both diseases have heightened concerns, especially in taluks like Koppa and Sringeri. Despite awareness campaigns, the absence of a KFD vaccine poses a significant challenge in containment efforts.

As the rainy season comes to a close and winter sets in, the serene district of Chikkamagaluru is grappling with a concerning surge in epidemics. The region, renowned for its pristine environment and clean air, faces the dual threat of Dengue fever and Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD). With cases on the rise, authorities are scrambling to contain the outbreaks and safeguard the community's health.

The picturesque landscapes of Chikkamagaluru are currently overshadowed by the ominous spread of two deadly diseases – Dengue fever and Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD). These diseases, once confined to specific areas, have now made alarming inroads into the district, leaving residents on edge.



An elderly individual from Sringeri fell victim to a severe form of KFD, underscoring the gravity of the situation. Simultaneously, a young woman from Chikkamagaluru succumbed to Dengue fever, raising concerns.

The outbreak has hit particularly hard in taluks like Koppa, NR Pura, and Sringeri, where KFD has manifested in nine individuals, claiming lives and spreading fear. While four patients have managed to recover, the absence of a vaccine for KFD compounds the urgency of preventive measures.



Adding to the distress, a college student, Sahara, lost her battle with Dengue fever after experiencing symptoms for several days. Another victim, a 10th-grade student, has also contracted the disease, heightening concerns across the district.

Health authorities have initiated extensive awareness campaigns in forested areas to curb the spread of KFD. However, the lack of a definitive vaccine poses a significant challenge in mitigating its impact. Over the past seven to eight years, the resurgence of KFD in its most virulent form has instilled fear among residents of hilly regions.