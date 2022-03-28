Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka CET for professional courses to be held on June 16 and 18

    Exams are scheduled for Biology (morning) and Maths (afternoon) on June 16 and Physics (morning) and Chemistry (afternoon) on June 17, Minister for Higher Education C N Ashwath Narayan announced on Monday.
     

    Karnataka CET for professional courses to be held on June 16 and 18-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Mar 28, 2022, 1:49 PM IST

    The Common Entrance Test (CET)-2022, the eligibility test to seek admission for professional courses in Karnataka, will be held on June 16, 17 and 18, Minister for Higher Education C N Ashwath Narayan announced on Monday.

    The dates have been decided upon taking into account the probable schedule for similar kinds of tests in other states, he said as quoted by news agency PTI.

    Exams are scheduled for Biology (morning) and Maths (afternoon) on June 16 and Physics (morning) and Chemistry (afternoon) on June 17, the Minister was quoted as saying by his office in a statement.

    Kannada Language Test will be conducted on June 18 for Horanadu and Gadinadu (other state and border region) Kannadiga candidates at selected centres.

    The aspirants can register their names for CET-2022 from April 5 to April 20 and submit applications online, it said, adding candidates can pay the prescribed fee online before April 22.

    Noting that if the applicants wish to update any information after paying the fee, they will be given time to do so from May 2- May 6, Narayan said and added that later, candidates can download their admission tickets starting from May 30.

    Meanwhile, the Department of Pre University Education, on March 7 released the Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022 for the upcoming board exams. As per revised schedule, the exam will begin on April 22 and will continue till May 18, 2022. Students must know that the exam will be conducted in a single shift. It will begin from 10.15 am and will continue till 1:30 pm.

    The students can download the exam routine for 2nd PUC Exams from the official website at pue.kar.nic.in.

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2022, 1:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Section 144 imposed across Karnataka as students give SSLC exams, no gathering in 200m near exam center-ycb

    Section 144 imposed across Karnataka as students give SSLC exams, no gathering in 200m near exam center

    What is Criminal Procedure Identification Bill 2022 gcw

    What is Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022?

    Param Shakti, India new Petascale Supercomputer benefit

    Meet Param Shakti, India's new Petascale Supercomputer

    Amarnath Yatra 2022 Know dates documents required age limit and more gcw

    Amarnath Yatra 2022: Know dates, documents required, age limit and more

    Karnataka hijab row: AIMPBL moves Supreme Court against Karnataka HC judgment-dnm

    Karnataka hijab row: AIMPBL moves Supreme Court against Karnataka HC’s judgment

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals DC sweats over Mitchell Marsh availability after hip injury forces him to miss Pakistan ODIs-ayh

    IPL 2022: DC sweats over Marsh's availability after hip injury forces him to miss Pakistan ODIs

    Qatar World Cup 2022 Portugal's Ronaldo welcomes 'King' Pepe back for North Macedonia showdown snt

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Portugal's Ronaldo welcomes 'King' Pepe back for North Macedonia showdown

    Indias Crypro tax to begin from April 1, details here - ADT

    India's Crypro tax to begin from April 1, details here

    Section 144 imposed across Karnataka as students give SSLC exams, no gathering in 200m near exam center-ycb

    Section 144 imposed across Karnataka as students give SSLC exams, no gathering in 200m near exam center

    Academy Awards Oscars 2022 Bollywood reacts to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock Neetu Kapoor Varun Dhawan post comments drb

    Oscars 2022: Bollywood reacts to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock; Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan post comments

    Recent Videos

    Man attacks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after breaching security cordon

    Man attacks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after breaching security cordon

    Video Icon
    Madrasas brainwash children, I will appeal to CM to ban them: Karnataka MLA Renukacharya - ycb

    Madrasas brainwash children, I will appeal to CM to ban them: Karnataka MLA Renukacharya

    Video Icon
    Bus tragedy in Andhra Pradesh several dead, injured - ycb

    Wedding turns tragic in Andhra Pradesh as bus falls into 50-feet pit killing 7, injuring 45

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant, Ricky Ponting confident of a good start by Delhi Capitals DC-ayh

    IPL 2022: Pant, Ponting confident of a good start by Delhi Capitals

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldnt exist in Bollywood

    Exclusive: Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldn’t exist in Bollywood

    Video Icon