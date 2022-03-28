Karnataka CET for professional courses to be held on June 16 and 18

Exams are scheduled for Biology (morning) and Maths (afternoon) on June 16 and Physics (morning) and Chemistry (afternoon) on June 17, Minister for Higher Education C N Ashwath Narayan announced on Monday.

The Common Entrance Test (CET)-2022, the eligibility test to seek admission for professional courses in Karnataka, will be held on June 16, 17 and 18, Minister for Higher Education C N Ashwath Narayan announced on Monday.

The dates have been decided upon taking into account the probable schedule for similar kinds of tests in other states, he said as quoted by news agency PTI.

Exams are scheduled for Biology (morning) and Maths (afternoon) on June 16 and Physics (morning) and Chemistry (afternoon) on June 17, the Minister was quoted as saying by his office in a statement.

Kannada Language Test will be conducted on June 18 for Horanadu and Gadinadu (other state and border region) Kannadiga candidates at selected centres.

The aspirants can register their names for CET-2022 from April 5 to April 20 and submit applications online, it said, adding candidates can pay the prescribed fee online before April 22.

Noting that if the applicants wish to update any information after paying the fee, they will be given time to do so from May 2- May 6, Narayan said and added that later, candidates can download their admission tickets starting from May 30.

Meanwhile, the Department of Pre University Education, on March 7 released the Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022 for the upcoming board exams. As per revised schedule, the exam will begin on April 22 and will continue till May 18, 2022. Students must know that the exam will be conducted in a single shift. It will begin from 10.15 am and will continue till 1:30 pm.

The students can download the exam routine for 2nd PUC Exams from the official website at pue.kar.nic.in.