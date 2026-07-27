Amid speculation over a cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka, Congress MLA Santosh Lad said the party high command will have the final say. He confirmed the Chief Minister and Deputy CM will travel to Delhi to meet central leaders to discuss the matter.

Amid growing buzz surrounding a potential cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka, Congress MLA Santosh Lad on Monday stated that there is an established procedure for political appointments and the party high command will take the final call on all leadership and ministerial decisions. Addressing reporters here regarding the speculation, Lad highlighted that Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC President, will travel to New Delhi to discuss party and administration matters with the central leadership.

High Command's Decision is Final

"There is an established procedure, and everyone is aware of it. Both the Deputy Chief Minister and the Chief Minister will go to Delhi, meet the party high command, and discuss the matter. This is a routine process that we follow," he said.

"AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal will be part of the discussions. Ultimately, the party high command will take the final decision," he said.

"There is naturally a lot of speculation, and everyone has their own opinions. Many leaders aspire to become ministers, but the final decision rests with the party high command. Not everyone can be accommodated," he said.

Balancing Experience with Youth

Lad also commented on senior leaders and the need to balance experience with youth. 'As for senior leaders, they have devoted so much of their lives to public service and have done commendable work. I respect whatever decision they take. Personally, however, I feel they should continue to contest elections."

"Every party, including ours, wants to give opportunities to the younger generation while also maintaining a balance with experienced leaders. The high command will take that decision. We have to ensure a proper balance. The future leadership of the state will also emerge in due course," he added.

"There is no question of anyone needing a 'gate pass' or being forced out. As long as they are active, they remain our leaders. They have worked for the people of the state, especially for backward, oppressed and marginalised communities. We respect their service and leadership," he said.

Cabinet Expansion to Address Representation

The Karnataka Cabinet currently has 14 members, including Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, following Shivakumar's appointment as Chief Minister on June 3. The proposed expansion is expected to address demands for greater regional and social representation in the ministry.