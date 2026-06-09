Senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily downplayed discussions on portfolio allocation in the Karnataka Cabinet, calling it a 'normal human instinct.' His remarks come amid hopes from several leaders for inclusion in the second cabinet expansion.

Portfolio Discussions a 'Normal Human Instinct': Moily

Senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily on Monday said the Karnataka Cabinet is functioning "peacefully" and described discussions on portfolio allocation as a routine political process and a "normal human instinct" within any party setup.

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Speaking on the recent cabinet developments, Moily said the transition within the government had been smooth. "It is functioning peacefully. The recent transition was smooth, and ministries have been allocated prior to the Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections," he told ANI.

On the ongoing conversations within the party over ministerial berths and portfolio distribution, Moily said, "While there may be discussions about portfolio distribution, it is a normal human instinct and not unique to any party. Ministers naturally wish to exercise their power."

Second Cabinet Expansion on the Cards

His remarks come amid continued political discussion within the Karnataka Congress over cabinet expansion and ministerial representation, with several leaders expressing hopes of being included in the second round of Karnataka cabinet expansion.

Support for Zameer Ahmed Khan

Earlier on Monday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara backed the inclusion of MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan in the cabinet expansion, describing him as a "capable leader." "He is a capable leader, especially a capable leader from the minority community. We do not know why he was missed out in the first phase. There is a demand across the state to give him a ministerial berth in the second phase. I understand the high command will consider it. He was a capable minister and did good work. There is nothing wrong with giving him a berth. The high command has said they will soon announce the second phase of the cabinet expansion," he had said.

Meanwhile, several Congress legislators, including Saleem Ahmed and Abbayya Prasad, have also voiced expectations of being inducted into the second cabinet expansion list.

The first phase of cabinet expansion had seen portfolios allotted to 13 ministers, including key departments such as Finance, Home, Energy, Public Works, and Urban Development. Chief Minister DK Shivakumar retained several crucial portfolios, including Finance, Cabinet Affairs, and Personnel and Administrative Reforms.

Ramalinga Reddy's Resignation Withdrawn

Tensions briefly surfaced earlier when senior minister Ramalinga Reddy submitted his resignation shortly after being assigned the Major and Medium Irrigation portfolio. However, a day later, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala said Reddy has withdrawn his resignation following discussions with party leaders.

"Ramalinga Reddy ji is very important to the Congress party. His experience is invaluable. We spoke to him; there had been some misunderstanding. He has withdrawn his resignation and will continue to serve as a loyal soldier of the party and as a minister," Surjewala said.

Congress leaders have indicated that the remaining cabinet expansion is likely after the conclusion of the ongoing Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections.