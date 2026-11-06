TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee has alleged that unidentified individuals were conducting surveillance on his property, claiming they posed as police. He has demanded an inquiry, citing concerns over his personal security and potential conspiracies.

Abhishek Banerjee Alleges Surveillance at Home and Office

Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee on Friday alleged that unidentified individuals had been conducting reconnaissance of his office and residence for the past two days, claiming that they identified themselves as police personnel when confronted. He demanded an immediate inquiry into the suspected surveillance and sought to know who authorised it and for what purpose.

In a post on X, Banerjee said, "For the past two days few unidentified individuals have been conducting reconnaissance of my office and residence. The registration number of their motorcycle is mentioned below. When confronted, they claimed to be police personnel." Questioning the alleged involvement of the state police, he said, "Why is the State Police allegedly spying on and snooping around the office and residence of an elected Member of Parliament? Who authorised this surveillance and for what purpose?"

Banerjee said he was bringing the matter to the attention of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Kolkata Police, the Ministry of Home Affairs and West Bengal Police. "I am immediately drawing the attention of the Hon’ble Speaker of the Lok Sabha @ombirlakota, @kolkata_police, @MHA and @WBPolice to this extremely serious matter. I demand an immediate and thorough inquiry to establish the identity of these individuals, who sent them and to uncover the nefarious motive behind this suspected conspiracy," he said.

Controversy Surrounding PA's Arrest

The allegation comes a day after Banerjee criticised the West Bengal administration and police following the arrest of his personal assistant, Sumit Roy. Addressing the media in Kolkata on Thursday, he alleged that police personnel had planted money to frame Roy in a fabricated case and demanded the removal of the state's Home Minister.

Banerjee claimed that money was planted at the scene hours before Roy's arrest. "Between 1:00 AM and 3:00 AM, around three to four hours before taking Sumit Roy away, an XUV 300 arrived at the scene and planted money there. I have evidence to prove this. We are approaching the High Court, and if necessary, we will also move the Supreme Court... My personal assistant (PA) has been arrested in a fabricated case," he said.

Allegations Against Police Officials

He also demanded criminal proceedings against senior police officers posted in the Diamond Harbour Police District, alleging that they were responsible for planting false evidence. "The state's Home Minister should be removed from office with immediate effect for sheer incompetence. The Superintendent of Police of the Diamond Harbour Police District should face criminal proceedings for planting false evidence," Banerjee said.

He named several police officials, including the Inspector-in-Charge of Diamond Harbour and Usthi, the Circle Inspector of Mograhat and senior officers of the Diamond Harbour Police District, alleging that they would be held accountable for any false proceedings or fabricated evidence.

Banerjee also raised concerns over the safety of his arrested assistant, alleging that a political opponent had posted Roy's photograph on Facebook alongside a demand for his killing in a staged encounter. "Where is our judiciary? Where is our Constitution? West Bengal has been turned into a police state," he said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)