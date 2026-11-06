Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated a major beautification project at Guwahati's historic Navagraha Crematorium, emphasizing that social dignity is reflected in how we honor the final stages of life through well-managed facilities.

Assam CM Inaugurates Development at Navagraha Crematorium

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday formally inaugurated the development and beautification project undertaken at the historic Navagraha Crematorium in Guwahati. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma extended his heartfelt congratulations to everyone associated with the initiative to develop and beautify the Navagraha Crematorium. He said that the civilisation and human values of a society are not reflected merely through its modern infrastructure. The respect and dignity accorded to an individual at the final stage of life also reflect the sensitivity of a society.

Pointing out that a crematorium is not only a place for performing last rites, he said that it is also an important part of our social, cultural and spiritual life. "Therefore, it is everyone's responsibility to ensure that such places remain clean, well-planned and accessible to all. State Government had undertaken the development and beautification of Navagraha Crematorium as an effort to fulfil this responsibility," the Chief Minister said.

Historical Significance and Legacy

Recalling the history of Navagraha Crematorium, one of the oldest and most historically significant cremation grounds in Guwahati, the Chief Minister said that in 1902, Colonel Dr. Shivaram Barooah donated 28 bighas of land for the establishment of the Navagraha Crematorium. His contribution paved the way for the subsequent development of the crematorium. During the Second World War, a wartime cemetery was established on this land. The last rites of Assam's first Chief Minister, Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi, were also performed at Navagraha Crematorium, and a memorial was subsequently constructed here in his memory.

The Chief Minister further mentioned that the century-old Sri Sri Kali Temple, established on the crematorium premises in 1927, has enhanced the religious and historical significance of the place. Along with this temple, the Sri Sri Navagraha Crematorium Niramuhia Shiva Temple and the Namghar dedicated to Jagadguru Srimanta Sankardeva have enriched its spiritual atmosphere.

Project Implementation and Phases

The Chief Minister stated that the overall development project of Navagraha Crematorium has been implemented in four phases. For the first and second phase, an expenditure of Rs. 2 crore each, amounting to a total of Rs. 4 crore, was incurred. Under the first phase, seven cremation platforms, seating arrangements, a mortuary room, a water supply system and access roads were constructed. The second phase included the construction of RCC and brick retaining walls, boundary walls, drainage facilities, land levelling, parks and gardens. These initiatives strengthened the basic infrastructure of the crematorium.

The third phase involved extensive improvements to the infrastructure and various facilities within the crematorium, with a total project cost of Rs. 6 crore. The Chief Minister said that the fourth phase has been undertaken to complete the remaining infrastructure works and ensure the overall beautification of the crematorium. The Chief Minister said that through the joint efforts of the government and society, Navagraha Crematorium must be developed into a clean, beautiful and well-managed public facility.

Member of Parliament Bijuli Kalita Medhi, MLA Diplu Ranjan Sarma, Guwahati Municipal Corporation Mayor Mrigen Sarania, Navagraha Crematorium Seva Samiti President Balen Bharali, along with senior government officials and other distinguished guests, were present at the programme.

Temple Centenary Observance

Meanwhile, on the eve of the centenary celebrations of Sri Sri Navagraha Crematorium Kali Temple, scheduled to commence tomorrow, the Chief Minister visited the temple premises today. He offered prayers seeking happiness, peace, prosperity and the overall well-being of the people of Assam.