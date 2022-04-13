Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Assembly election 2023: BJP start preparations, 3 teams to travel across state

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his visit to the State earlier this month, had set a target of 150 seats (in 225-member Assembly) to Karnataka BJP leaders for the 2023 elections.

    Karnataka Assembly election 2023: BJP start preparations, 3 teams to travel across state-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Apr 13, 2022, 5:05 PM IST

    With an eye on the 2023 assembly elections in the state, the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) unit has started its preparation with top party leaders forming three teams that will hold conventions of the district- and booth-level workers across the state till April 24.

    Three teams headed by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, state unit president, Nalin Kateel, and national general secretary and in-charge of the state, Arun Singh, will visit all the Assembly constituencies over the next 10 days and meet party workers and take stock of the issues on the ground.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his visit to the State earlier this month, had set a target of 150 seats (in 225-member Assembly) to Karnataka BJP leaders for the 2023 elections.

    Amid the recent flare-up in communal issues in the State, the BJP central leadership has also asked leaders of its Karnataka unit and ministers to bring the developmental agenda to the fore and showcase the achievements of the government in view of the polls, sources said.

    Stating that Hindus and Muslims should lead their lives as children of one mother, veteran leader BS Yeddiyurappa, in response to a question, said the Chief Minister has said the government will not tolerate such (flare-up in communal issues) things and has warned mischief-makers, who try to disturb peace, of stern action.

    The visiting teams will also assess the popularity of the union and state government schemes on the ground and based on the feedback from party workers they will examine if any existing policy needs to be tweaked.

    Arun Singh said each team has between six to seven, members which includes ministers, legislators and party workers that will travel for two days starting Tuesday and wind up the visits by April 22.

    “These teams will meet MLAs and party workers to review the organisational work in each constituency. They will spend two days in the districts allocated to them and at the end of their visit there will be a sabha of workers where a review of the organisation will be conducted and the weakness and strengths of the organisation assessed,” Singh said.

    “The teams will study the popular schemes and draw a roadmap for the future,” Singh said.

    Bommai told reporters on Tuesday that ahead of the BJP State Executive Committee meet to be held on April 16 and 17, organisational targets have been set for party leaders from the booth level to those heading various morchas in each district. “The party is gaining in strength through the disciplined and dedicated work of party workers in the Coastal region. BJP will win maximum seats in the Coastal region in the coming days,” said Bommai in Mangaluru.

    Last Updated Apr 13, 2022, 5:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Air France-KLM to resume Bengaluru-Amsterdam flight operations from May 25-dnm

    Air France-KLM to resume Bengaluru-Amsterdam flight operations from May 25

    India likely to face more power cuts as coal supplies run low gcw

    India likely to face more power cuts as coal supplies run low

    Bombay High Court grants pre-arrest bail to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya over INS Vikrant case - adt

    Bombay High Court grants pre-arrest bail to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya over INS Vikrant case

    Raj Thackeray is not that important: Ajit Pawar over MNS chief's threat over mosque's loudspeakers - adt

    'Raj Thackeray is not that important': Ajit Pawar over MNS chief's threat over mosque's loudspeakers

    No heatwave for Delhi's residents for next 6 days: IMD - adt

    No heatwave for Delhi's residents for next 6 days: IMD

    Recent Stories

    Volkswagen Virtus compact Sedan to launch on June 9 in India gcw

    Volkswagen Virtus compact Sedan to launch on June 9 in India

    Air France-KLM to resume Bengaluru-Amsterdam flight operations from May 25-dnm

    Air France-KLM to resume Bengaluru-Amsterdam flight operations from May 25

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Ravichandran Ashwin predicts more retired outs after his historic call-ayh

    IPL 2022: Ravichandran Ashwin predicts more 'retired outs' after his historic call

    Vaccination against coronavirus has halved Italy's death toll, reveals study - adt

    Vaccination against coronavirus has halved Italy's death toll, reveals study

    This is madness!: Roger Federer aces Switzerland tourism ad along with Anne Hathaway snt

    'This is madness!': Roger Federer aces Switzerland tourism ad along with Anne Hathaway

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH SunRisers Hyderabad - GT Gujarat Titans Rashid Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH - GT's Rashid Khan

    Video Icon
    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise-ycb

    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: WE KEEP ON FIGHTING, WE KEEP ON FINDING A WAY - MI Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah-ayh

    IPL 2022: "We keep on fighting, we keep on finding a way" - MI's Jasprit Bumrah

    Video Icon
    Day after Pokhran test, HELINA guided missile fired in Ladakh

    Day after Pokhran test, HELINA guided missile fired in Ladakh

    Video Icon
    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2's Miss Hairan track; Watch - gps

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2’s Miss Hairan track; Watch

    Video Icon