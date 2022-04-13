Karnataka Assembly election 2023: BJP start preparations, 3 teams to travel across state

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his visit to the State earlier this month, had set a target of 150 seats (in 225-member Assembly) to Karnataka BJP leaders for the 2023 elections.

With an eye on the 2023 assembly elections in the state, the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) unit has started its preparation with top party leaders forming three teams that will hold conventions of the district- and booth-level workers across the state till April 24.

Three teams headed by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, state unit president, Nalin Kateel, and national general secretary and in-charge of the state, Arun Singh, will visit all the Assembly constituencies over the next 10 days and meet party workers and take stock of the issues on the ground.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his visit to the State earlier this month, had set a target of 150 seats (in 225-member Assembly) to Karnataka BJP leaders for the 2023 elections.

Amid the recent flare-up in communal issues in the State, the BJP central leadership has also asked leaders of its Karnataka unit and ministers to bring the developmental agenda to the fore and showcase the achievements of the government in view of the polls, sources said.

Stating that Hindus and Muslims should lead their lives as children of one mother, veteran leader BS Yeddiyurappa, in response to a question, said the Chief Minister has said the government will not tolerate such (flare-up in communal issues) things and has warned mischief-makers, who try to disturb peace, of stern action.

The visiting teams will also assess the popularity of the union and state government schemes on the ground and based on the feedback from party workers they will examine if any existing policy needs to be tweaked.

Arun Singh said each team has between six to seven, members which includes ministers, legislators and party workers that will travel for two days starting Tuesday and wind up the visits by April 22.

“These teams will meet MLAs and party workers to review the organisational work in each constituency. They will spend two days in the districts allocated to them and at the end of their visit there will be a sabha of workers where a review of the organisation will be conducted and the weakness and strengths of the organisation assessed,” Singh said.

“The teams will study the popular schemes and draw a roadmap for the future,” Singh said.

Bommai told reporters on Tuesday that ahead of the BJP State Executive Committee meet to be held on April 16 and 17, organisational targets have been set for party leaders from the booth level to those heading various morchas in each district. “The party is gaining in strength through the disciplined and dedicated work of party workers in the Coastal region. BJP will win maximum seats in the Coastal region in the coming days,” said Bommai in Mangaluru.