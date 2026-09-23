A 15-year-old boy was found dead in a lake in Mandya, Karnataka, with injury marks on his body. His family alleges he was murdered by a minor friend. Protests erupted demanding justice, and police have assured a proper investigation.

A 15-year-old boy was found dead with injury marks in a village lake in Karnataka's Mandya, with his family alleging that he was murdered by his minor friend. The incident took place at Mayappanahalli in Mandya.

The deceased has been identified as Deepak, 15, son of Raju and Jyothi. According to the officials, Deepak's body was found in the village lake on Monday evening. Injury marks were found on his body.

Family Alleges Murder by Minor Friend

According to family members, Deepak had gone to play with his minor friend on Monday. When he did not return home by evening, the family started searching for him.

When the family asked the friend who had gone with Deepak, he allegedly said that he did not know about him. However, Deepak's grandmother told the family that she had seen both boys going towards the lake. The family subsequently alleged that the minor friend had murdered Deepak.

Protests Erupt Demanding Justice

Demanding a proper investigation and justice, members of the Vishwakarma community staged a protest in front of the MIMS mortuary, seeking the arrest of the boy and compensation.

Police Assure Proper Investigation

A case has been registered at Keragodu Police Station. Deputy Superintendent of Police Lakshminarayana visited the spot and assured the family of a proper investigation.

Later, villagers agreed to conduct the post-mortem at the mortuary.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)