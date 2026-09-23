To maintain public peace during the final Ganesh idol immersion, wine shops, toddy shops, and bars in Telangana's Future City Police Commissionerate will remain closed from 6 AM on September 25 to 6 AM on September 26, as per a police order.

Liquor Shops to Close for Ganesh Immersion

Wine shops, toddy shops and bars attached to restaurants in Telangana's Future City Police Commissionerate limits will remain closed from 6:00 AM on Friday (September 25) to 6:00 AM on Saturday (September 26) in view of the final immersion of Ganesh idols, according to an official notification issued by the police.

Future City Police Commissioner Dr Tarun Joshi, IPS, issued the order on Wednesday under Section 20 of the Telangana State Excise Act, 1968, citing the need to maintain public peace and tranquillity during the Ganesh idol immersion proceedings. The notification stated, "In view of the final immersion of Ganesh idols, all Wine Shops, Toddy Shops and Bars attached to Restaurants within the limits of Future City Police Commissionerate shall remain closed from 6:00 AM on September 25, 2026, to 6:00 AM on September 26, 2026." However, bars located in Star Hotels and Registered Clubs have been exempted from the order.

The Future City Police Commissionerate has directed all concerned establishments to strictly comply with the notification during the specified period. The festival, celebrated with religious fervour across the country, marks the culmination of the ten-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, with devotees taking part in rituals and prayers leading up to the final immersion of the idol. Ganesh Chaturthi, which marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, is celebrated with prayers, idol installations and gatherings across the country. The festival traditionally ends with Ganesh Visarjan, when idols are immersed in water.

Protest Erupts in Karimnagar Over Water Shortage

Meanwhile, tensions broke out at Chintakunta canal in Telangana's Karimnagar on Monday after BJP workers and members of Hindu organisations staged a protest demanding that the Revanth Reddy government release water for Ganesh idol immersion.

The protesters raised slogans against the state government over the water shortage at the immersion point. The situation escalated as police intervened to disperse the demonstrators. Visuals from the spot purportedly show police personnel hitting some protesters during the intervention.

Police detained the protesters and shifted them to nearby police stations.