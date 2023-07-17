Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karkidaka Vavu Bali today; Devotees flock to temples for 'bali tharpanam' across Kerala

    Karkidaka Vavu Bali is an important observance in Kerala, reflecting the deep-rooted belief in the influence of ancestral blessings and the need to honor and remember departed loved ones. It is a time of reverence, reflection, and seeking spiritual solace for oneself and one's ancestors.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 17, 2023, 8:35 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Thousands of devotees on Monday (July 17) across Kerala flocked to the temples to offer tributes to their ancestors on the occasion of Karkidaka vavu bali. This day coincidentally fell on the first day of the Malayalam month Karkidakam this year. 

    Karkidaka Vavu Bali, also known as Karkidaka Vavu, is a significant ritual observed in Kerala, a state in India. It is performed on the new moon day (Amavasya) in the month of Karkidakam (also called Ramayana Masam), which falls in the Malayalam calendar (usually July-August in the Gregorian calendar). 

    Karkidaka Vavu Bali is believed to be an auspicious day dedicated to honoring and paying respects to ancestors and deceased relatives. It is considered an important ritual for spiritual well-being, seeking forgiveness, and offering prayers for the departed souls.

    On Karkidaka Vavu Bali, people visit riverbanks, seashores, temples, and other sacred places to perform rituals and offer prayers. They believe that the sacred waters and rituals help the souls of departed ancestors to attain peace and salvation.

    The ritual involves taking a ritual bath or dip in the holy rivers or sacred waters. People make offerings of rice, sesame seeds, flowers, and other items to appease the souls of their ancestors. They also light oil lamps and perform special prayers seeking blessings for the well-being of their ancestors and family.

    The main ritual is called Vavu Bali, where people offer oblations (bali) to the departed souls. They offer food, and rice balls (pindams), and perform rituals with the belief that it will help their ancestors in their spiritual journey. Priests and purohits often assist in conducting rituals and prayers.

    Pitra Tarpanam is a ritual where people offer water libations to their ancestors, seeking their blessings and liberation. The water is poured into the palm of the hand, accompanied by specific prayers and chants. This practice is believed to help alleviate the suffering of ancestors and provide them spiritual solace.

    Karkidaka Vavu Bali is believed to be a time when the departed souls are believed to be more accessible and responsive to prayers. The ritual is performed to seek their blessings, and forgiveness, and to alleviate any ancestral curses or debts.

    Many people believe that performing this ritual helps them gain spiritual merit and brings peace to their families. Many devotees visit sacred places in Kerala, including Varkala, Aluva Manappuram, and the Thirunavaya Navamukunda temple in Malappuram, in addition to Thiruvallam in the Thiruvananthapuram district and Thirunelli in Wayanad.
     

    Last Updated Jul 17, 2023, 8:36 AM IST
