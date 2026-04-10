Defence Minister Rajnath Singh mourned the passing of Maha Vir Chakra awardee Colonel Sonam Wangchuk (Retd), a 1999 Kargil war hero from Ladakh. Hailed for his gallantry and leadership, Wangchuk led his team to clear the Chorbatla Axis.

Rajnath Singh Pays Tribute

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday expressed grief at the passing of Maha Vir Chakra awardee Colonel Sonam Wangchuk (Retd), a braveheart of the 1999 Kargil war. In a post on X, Singh paid tribute to Colonel Wangchuk, describing him as a highly decorated officer of the Indian Army, renowned for his gallantry, resolute leadership and unwavering commitment to duty, according to a release from the Ministry of Defence.

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"Deeply saddened by the passing of Colonel Sonam Wangchuk. He was a highly decorated officer of the Indian Army, renowned for his gallantry, resolute leadership and unwavering commitment to duty. A proud son of #Ladakh, he exemplified the spirit of the region- resilient, steadfast and deeply rooted in service to the Nation, while standing as a symbol of India's unity in diversity," he said.

He highlighted his contribution in Operation Vijay, stating, "His courageous actions of leading by personal example during #OperationVijay inspired his men under the most demanding conditions in high-altitude. His life remains a testament to courage, sacrifice and national integration and his legacy will continue to inspire coming generations."

Deeply saddened by the passing of Colonel Sonam Wangchuk. He was a highly decorated officer of the Indian Army, renowned for his gallantry, resolute leadership and unwavering commitment to duty. A proud son of #Ladakh, he exemplified the spirit of the region- resilient, steadfast… https://t.co/I1XBxj3eA8 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 10, 2026

ADG PI Recalls Gallantry in Operation Vijay

According to the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army), Colonel Sonam Wangchuk (Retd) displayed indomitable courage, gallantry and exceptional leadership while leading his team amidst intense enemy firing to clear the Chorbatla Axis up to LoC during Operation Vijay, according to the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army).

Daring Counter-Ambush in Batalik Sector

On 30 May 1999, Major Sonam Wangchuk of Indus Wing, Ladakh Scouts, as a part of operations in Operation VIJAY in the Batalik Sector, led a column for occupation of Ridge Line on the Line of Control in a glaciated area at a height of above 5500 meters. While moving towards the Line of Control, the enemy ambushed the column by firing from a vantage position, and one NCO of the Ladakh Scouts sustained fatal injuries. Major Sonam Wangchuk held his column together and, in a daring counterambush, led a raid on the enemy position from a flank, killing two enemy personnel.

#जनरलउपेंद्रद्विवेदी, #थलसेनाध्यक्ष तथा भारतीय सेना के समस्त पद, कर्नल सोनम वांगचुक, #MVC को विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करते हैं । कर्नल सोनम वांगचुक - एक वीर सैनिक, समर्पित सैन्य कमांडर और #लद्दाख के ऐसे सुपुत्र थे, जिनका जीवन साहस, सेवा और एकता का प्रतीक रहा। उनकी विरासत आने… https://t.co/aiSDPZwBBQ pic.twitter.com/SR2oaJl61B — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) April 10, 2026

He also recovered one Heavy Machine Gun and one Universal Machine Gun, ammunition and other controlled stores. He was awarded the Maha Vir Chakra for his gallant actions.

Remembering the Kargil War

The Kargil War began in May 1999 when intruders stealthily crossed the Line of Control and occupied Indian posts on towering ridges. They aimed to sever National Highway 1A, the vital artery connecting Srinagar to Leh. But they underestimated the will of a nation.

India responded with Operation Vijay, a mission that combined meticulous planning, steely determination, and the indomitable spirit of its soldiers. For more than two months, our forces fought inch by inch across the harshest terrain, until every intruder was driven out and every post restored to Indian control.

(ANI)