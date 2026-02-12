Kargil martyr Captain Jintu Gogoi's family expressed resentment over Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's visit to Pakistan. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced an SIT probe into Gogoi's alleged 'Pakistan links', prompting a sharp retort from the MP.

Kargil Martyr's Family Slams Gaurav Gogoi's Pakistan Visit

The family members of Kargil braveheart Captain Jintu Gogoi expressed their resentment over Congress MP and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi's Pakistan visit. Expressing her strong resentment over Gaurav Gogoi's Pakistan visit, Duluprabha Gogoi, mother of Captain Jintu Gogoi, said that - "He shouldn't have gone there (Pakistan). Because Pakistan is our enemy country. A boy (Jintu Gogoi) martyred for the nation. I don't like Gaurav Gogoi's visit to Pakistan."

CM Sarma Announces Central Probe

On February 11, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the SIT report on Gaurav Gogoi's alleged Pakistan links will be amended and referred to the centre for further investigation. Gogoi had revealed visiting Rawalpindi during a press conference on February 9, prompting Sarma's response.

Gaurav Gogoi Hits Back at CM Sarma

Earlier, Assam Congress President and Jorhat MP, Gaurav Gogoi, hit back at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's 'Pakistan link' allegations, asking the Supreme Court to take suo-motu cognisance against the CM for disclosing his children's details to the media. Chief Minister Sarma released findings from a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe alleging that Gaurav Gogoi, his British wife, Elizabeth Colburn Gogoi, and a Pakistani national, Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, share "deep links".

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Gaurav Gogoi slammed CM Sarma for disclosing information about his children, calling him unfit for the Chief Ministerial position. He said, "He went to such a low level that he even disclosed information relating to my children. We also know about his children; everyone knows it, but we don't want to disclose it. He has proved that he is not the right person to be in the Chief Minister's chair. What they are saying has shamed Assam. Why are they spreading false information? The Supreme Court should take a suo-motu case against it." (ANI)