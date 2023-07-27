Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kargil Day celebration: Subedar Shanavas from Kerala wins Kargil marathon

    Subedar Shanavas said that he dedicates his victory to the brave brothers who gave their lives in Kargil for the sake of the motherland. Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorates the victory of the Indian Armed Forces over Pakistani infiltrators during the Kargil War in 1999.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 27, 2023, 10:40 AM IST

    As part of the commemoration of the Kargil Vijay Divas, Subedar Shanavas made the Malayalis proud by winning the marathon competition. Shanavas, is a resident of Thrissur Pavaratti. The feat accomplished by Shanawaz was his 54-kilometer run from the Kargil helipad to Dras. The marathoner Kumar Ajwani, who raced from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, was one of many notable individuals who took part in the race.

    Subedar Shanavas has previously won a number of competitions at the national and international levels, including the 10 km sprint for four consecutive years and the gold medal for India in the Singapore marathon, Lipton Marathon in Bengaluru, Sun Feast Marathon, and Udupi Marathon for Karnataka 12 times.

    The Subedar said that he dedicates his victory to the brave brothers who gave their lives in Kargil for the sake of the motherland. 

    Subedar Shanavas has won many prizes at the state and national levels while attending St. Joseph's Higher Secondary School in Pavaratti. The fact that he consistently worked hard and trained helped him succeed in sports and land a career in the army despite the fact that he was born into a middle-class household. For 23 years, he has been serving the country. Subedar Shanavas is now posted to the 19th Engineer Regiment in Kargil.
     

    Last Updated Jul 27, 2023, 10:40 AM IST
