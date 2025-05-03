In Kanpur, a couple were publicly assaulted by the boy’s parents after they caught them eating chowmein together. The incident, caught on video, occurred at Ram Gopal intersection. Police intervened, and legal action is underway.

Kanpur: A shocking incident unfolded in Kanpur on Friday when a 21-year-old man and his girlfriend were assaulted in public by his parents, allegedly over their disapproval of the relationship.

The incident occurred at the Ram Gopal intersection in the Gujaini area, where the couple, Rohit and his girlfriend, were seen eating chowmein at a street-side eatery. Without warning, Rohit’s parents, Shiv Karan and Sushila, arrived at the spot and launched a physical attack on the couple.

Eyewitnesses say the parents were furious and began hitting the couple. A video of the incident, which has since gone viral on social media, shows Sushila trying to pull the girl’s hair while hitting both of them, and Shiv Karan can be seen thrashing his son with a slipper as the couple tried to flee on a motorcycle.

Bystanders attempted to intervene and protect the couple until the police arrived. Officers from the Gujaini police station reached the scene shortly after and managed to de-escalate the situation.

Station in charge Vinay Tiwari confirmed the incident and said, “The police separated both parties after counselling. We are conducting an investigation, and appropriate legal action is being taken.”

The case has sparked outrage online, with many condemning the public violence and calling for stricter action.