Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan declared Kannur Munderi Government School as the state's first comprehensive international school. He also slammed the Union Budget for its 'persistent disregard for Kerala' and for undermining federal principles.

Kannur School Declared State's First Comprehensive International School

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday announced that Kannur Munderi Government Higher Secondary School has become the first comprehensive international school in the state. The Chief Minister announced at a school function that Munderi School had achieved the distinction for providing international-standard infrastructure and ensuring academic excellence.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to officials, the school met international standards through efforts during the tenure of former Rajya Sabha MP K.K. Ragesh. The campus now features state-of-the-art building complexes, smart classrooms equipped with interactive flat-panel systems, an auditorium, a planetarium, a science exhibition centre, an open-air theatre, a biodiversity park, playgrounds, and a digital library.

Mudra Education Committee Chairman and former MP K.K. Ragesh presided over the function. District Collector Arun K. Vijayan attended as the special guest.

Mudra Education Committee General Convener P.P. Babu presented the report at the event. District Panchayat President Adv. Binoy Kurian, Vice President T. Shabna and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

CM Vijayan Criticises Union Budget for Neglecting Kerala

Earlier, on February 1, Vijayan expressed strong disapproval of the Union Budget 2026-27, stating that it reflects continued neglect and discrimination against the state. "The Union Budget presented today clearly exposes the Centre's persistent disregard for Kerala. Key demands long raised by the state -- including AIIMS, seven high-speed rail corridors, and a special package for the development of Vizhinjam Port -- have all been completely ignored. The refusal to increase the Finance Commission's devolution share and the continuation of the existing 41% allocation undermine federal principles. Union Ministers from Kerala must answer for this neglect," Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister added that the budget, driven entirely by neo-liberal economic logic, aims to enrich corporates while pushing ordinary people into deeper poverty. He highlighted that the discontinuation of revenue deficit grants threatens the state's financial stability.

According to Vijayan, Kerala's total grants have declined sharply--from Rs 2.2 lakh crore in 2021 to Rs 1.4 lakh crore in the current budget. (ANI)