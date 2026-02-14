DMK MP Kanimozhi NVN Somu condemned TN BJP Chief Nainar Nagendran's personal remarks against TVK's Vijay and actor Trisha as 'uncivilised'. She also slammed the silence of BJP's women leaders over the derogatory comments.

DMK MPs Condemn BJP Chief's Remarks

DMK Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi NVN Somu on Saturday hit back at remarks made by Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Nainar Nagendran against Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay and actor Trisha, saying that criticising the personal life of someone active in politics is "uncivilised."

In a post on X, Kanimozhi said that it was unjust that women leaders in the BJP had not condemned Nagendran's remarks. She wrote that criticising the personal life of a person in the public political sphere is uncivilised and added that speaking in a manner that demeans the dignity and honour of a woman who has no connection with politics tarnishes womanhood. She said the silence of BJP's women leaders on the issue amounts to an injustice. "Criticising the personal life of someone involved in politics in the public sphere is uncivilized..!! Moreover, speaking in a way that degrades the dignity and honor of a woman who has no connection to politics is an act that tarnishes womanhood. For Mr. Nainar Nagendran, the female leaders in the BJP remaining silent without condemning this is an injustice," said the 'X' post.

Another DMK MP, Tamizhachi Thangapandian, also criticised Nagendran, saying it was unbecoming of the party's Tamil Nadu state president, who rules at the Centre, to speak disparagingly about a woman travelling in public while expressing political views. She added that speaking about women with dignity and treating them with respect constitutes civilised politics. "It is not seemly for the Tamil Nadu state president of the party ruling India to speak disparagingly about a woman traveling in public while expressing political opinions. Speaking of and treating women with dignity is what constitutes civilized politics," 'X' post from Thangapandian said.

What Nainar Nagendran Said

The reactions came after Nainar Nagendran drew criticism for his remarks on Vijay's recent rally in Salem. Referring to the TVK chief's inexperience in politics, he had said that Vijay should focus on his family and "come out of actor Trisha," after which anything could happen.

Political Backdrop: Vijay's Entry and Attack on DMK

Earlier on Friday, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay declared that his party may lack political experience, but "does not have experience in looting," launching a sharp attack on DMK during an election campaign meeting in Salem today, ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

Addressing supporters, Vijay said, "Other than scamming experience, what are the other qualities do the people who question my experience have? We don't have experience, yes. We don't have experience in looting. "Notably, this comes after Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that ₹5,000 had been credited to women beneficiaries under the Kalaignar Women's Rights Scheme. However, Vijay criticised Stalin's financial aid to women, calling it a "lure" rather than a genuine welfare move. (ANI)