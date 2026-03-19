Youth Congress' Uday Bhanu Chib lambasted BJP MP Kangana Ranaut's 'tapori' remark on Rahul Gandhi, questioning her 'mental balance'. Congress vowed to work to ensure such MPs do not enter Parliament, targeting her Mandi seat.

Indian Youth Congress National President Uday Bhanu Chib lashed out at BJP MP Kangana Ranaut over her 'tapori' remark on Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, stating that such people whose "mental balance" is disturbed do not come to Parliament.

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Youth Congress Hits Back at Kangana Ranaut

Speaking to ANI, he said, "We ensure that such people whose mental balance is disturbed do not come to Parliament."

"It is shameful to make such remarks about the country's LoP, and from today itself, the youth will work in the Mandi Lok Sabha so that such MPs who hold such thinking, who harbour anti-national sentiments and make such statements, do not even enter Parliament, and so that the level of Parliament does not fall," he added.

'Bizarre Competition to Stoop Low': Supriya Shrinate

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate on Wednesday also launched a sharp attack on BJP MP Kangana Ranaut over her 'tapori' remark on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that there is a "bizarre competition" within the BJP over making offensive statements.

Speaking to reporters, Shrinate said that leaders in the BJP are competing over "who can stoop the lowest in their speech" and make the "most vile" and "absurd" remarks. Targeting Ranaut, she said the actor-turned-politician has a history of making "outlandish remarks" and alleged that her statements have worsened.

The 'Tapori' Remark Sparking the Row

Earlier on Wednesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his alleged behaviour with other parliamentarians, accusing the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha of "heckling" those giving interviews.

Speaking with ANI, Ranaut said, "We, the women, get very uncomfortable seeing the way he (Rahul Gandhi) conducts himself. He walks in like a 'tapori' and heckles those giving interviews. He should see the conduct and behaviour of his sister, which is very good. Rahul Gandhi himself is a shame."

Open Letter on Rahul Gandhi's Conduct

Her remarks come after 84 former bureaucrats, 116 veterans and four lawyers wrote an open letter, asking Rahul Gandhi to apologise over the incident of him having tea and biscuits at the Makar Dwar entrance to Parliament. Led by the former Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid, the signatories stated that the March 12 incident was "deeply concerning" and reflected "conscious disregard for parliamentary authority." (ANI)