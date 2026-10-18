BJP MP Kangana Ranaut backed PM Modi, citing France's unrest to stress the need for strong leadership. She also mourned the Kolkata stampede victims, urging caution, as the WB govt announced an SIT probe and compensation for the 19 deceased.

Kangana Backs PM Modi, Cites France Unrest

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Sunday said India needed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership “more than ever”, criticising the Opposition over its remarks on “regime change” and citing recent unrest in France as a reminder of the need for strong leadership. Referring to the recent events in France, Ranaut said incidents of violence and unrest highlighted the importance of strong leadership amid the current global situation.

“Such base actions serve as a constant reminder to the nation of the need for strong leadership. You saw what happened in France just last night, everything was set ablaze; from historic structures to shops, everything was looted. People are witnessing this. In the current climate, reminiscent of a third world war, the Opposition’s actions only highlight why India needs strong leadership, and why we need Prime Minister Narendra Modi now more than ever,” she said. Her remarks come amid a political row after senior advocate Prashant Bhushan described the ongoing agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar as a “fight for regime change”. All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora also referred to the Gen Z-led movement in Bangladesh.

MP Expresses Grief Over Kolkata Stampede

Ranaut also expressed grief over the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata and conveyed condolences to the affected families. She urged people to exercise caution and avoid overcrowded places during the festive season. “This is a deeply tragic incident; a stampede occurred there. It is heartbreaking that during such a joyous festive season, a time of celebration everywhere, so many are now plunged into grief. We extend our deepest condolences to the affected families, and I urge everyone to avoid places where there are large crowds. With more festivals approaching, Dussehra and Diwali are just around the corner,” she said.

SIT to Investigate, Ex-Gratia Announced

Meanwhile, West Bengal Cabinet Minister Umesh Rai said the state government had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the stampede. He described the incident as a case of “mismanagement”. The state government has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 25 lakh and a government job for the next of kin of each deceased person, along with financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for each injured person.

The stampede occurred at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata after a large crowd of devotees surged at the venue. The incident claimed 19 lives and left 25 people hospitalised. Following the incident, Kolkata Police imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, in sensitive parts of the city from October 18 to October 20 to maintain law and order and prevent untoward incidents. (ANI)