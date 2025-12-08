During a Lok Sabha debate, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut accused the Congress of being 'anti-women' for allegedly removing portions about Goddess Durga from Vande Mataram. The BJP echoed this, while PM Modi hailed the song's legacy on its 150th year.

As the Lok Sabha is holding a special debate on Vande Mataram today, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut said it is a "matter of pride" that the national song, one she described as a spark that fuelled the freedom movement, was finally receiving its due recognition. She alleged that the Congress had removed portions of the composition referencing Goddess Durga, saying that the party had "always been anti-women". "It is a matter of pride for the country that the song which rose as a spark of the freedom struggle and reduced the entire British empire to ashes is now receiving its due credit. The Congress government had removed the entire portion mentioning Goddess Durga from the song. Congress party has always been anti-women," Ranaut told reporters outside the Parliament building.

BJP Accuses Congress of Altering National Song

This comes after the BJP continuously accused the Congress party of deliberately altering the national song Vande Mataram. In early November, BJP leader CR Kesavan accused the Congress party of deliberately altering the national song Vande Mataram, claiming that stanzas praising Goddess Durga were removed in 1937 under Jawaharlal Nehru's leadership. Kesavan alleged that this decision was made to appease certain communal groups, sparking debate about the song's original form and intent. In a post on X, Kesavan claimed that only the first two stanzas were accepted by the Congress, omitting later verses that invoke Goddess Maa Durga, due to alleged communal considerations.

Earlier today, BJP MP Arun Govil echoed similar concerns, stating that Vande Mataram has faced repeated questioning over the years. "This is why the BJP decided that everyone needs to be informed of the song. It is our country's culture, pride, and history," he said. Govil also alleged that Congress removed certain paragraphs from the original composition, particularly those referencing deities. "This is why the BJP decided that everyone needs to be informed of the song. It is our country's culture, pride, and history," he added.

'Extremely Positive' Discussion: BJD MP

BJD MP Sasmit Patra took a broader view of the debate, calling it "extremely positive", especially as the nation marks 150 years of Vande Mataram. "I see this as an extremely positive discussion, especially on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram. The nation and the 140 crore people's souls and conscience are connected with Vande Mataram. Today, it will be discussed in the Lok Sabha, and tomorrow in the Rajya Sabha," Patra said to ANI. "I am sure the collective conscience of the nation will be energised, and all the members of the Parliament with their rich thoughts and contributions will strengthen this idea of India, especially through the eyes of Vande Mataram," he added.

PM Modi Hails 'Vande Mataram' Legacy

Meanwhile, on the Sixth day of the Parliament Winter Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed 'Vande Mataram' as a "powerful mantra" and slogan that energised and "inspired India's freedom movement" and said that the "government aims to restore its glory for future generations". Addressing the Lok Sabha on the occasion of Vande Mataram completing 150 years, PM Modi said, "Vande Mataram is a mantra, a slogan which gave energy, inspiration, and showed the path for sacrifice and penance to the freedom movement. It is a matter of pride that we are becoming witnesses to 150 years of Vande Mataram. It is a historic moment."

The BJP-led NDA government has been allotted three hours for its participation in the Lok Sabha debate, while a total of 10 hours has been earmarked for the entire discussion, as the debate will also take place in the upper house, the Rajya Sabha, on Tuesday, December 9.