Auto-rickshaw drivers in Kanchipuram are facing a severe livelihood crisis due to an acute LPG shortage. The shortage has led to long queues at filling stations, disrupting daily operations and severely impacting their earnings and ability to support families.

LPG Shortage Cripples Kanchipuram Auto Drivers

Auto-rickshaw drivers operating LPG-powered vehicles in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, are facing a severe livelihood crisis due to an acute shortage of LPG fuel, with long queues stretching several kilometres at filling stations, disrupting daily operations.

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The shortage, which drivers say has worsened over the past three to four days, has forced many to begin queuing as early as 4 am, only to wait for hours to refill their vehicles. Several drivers alleged that the disruption in supply could be linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict, which they believe has affected LPG availability.

One of the drivers, Jagannathan, said the situation has severely impacted their earnings. He said, "I came here at 4 a.m., and I am still waiting in the queue. Our livelihood is seriously affected. The Central Government must resolve this issue as soon as possible."

In recent years, a large number of auto-rickshaws in the temple town have shifted from petrol to LPG, driven by environmental considerations and rising fuel prices. With thousands of LPG-run autos operating in the region, drivers say they are heavily dependent on an uninterrupted fuel supply for their daily income.

However, the ongoing shortage has left many stranded, with long queues of vehicles visible on both sides of roads near gas filling stations. The situation has also led to traffic congestion and disrupted routine movement in several parts of the town.

Drivers have urged authorities to take immediate steps to restore regular LPG supply and prevent further disruption to their livelihood. They also said the ongoing crisis has not only reduced their daily earnings but has also made it difficult for them to support their families.

Iran Announces Closure of Strait of Hormuz

Meanwhile, tensions in West Asia continue to escalate. Iran's Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) has announced that the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed from this evening, citing alleged violations of a 10-day ceasefire with the United States and Israel.

In a statement, the IRGC said the move followed the failure to lift restrictions on Iranian vessels and ports. "Therefore, from this evening, the Strait of Hormuz will be closed until this blockade is lifted," the statement said.

It also warned vessels against approaching the Strait, stating, "We warn that no vessel should move from its anchorage in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, and approaching the Strait of Hormuz will be considered cooperation with the enemy, and the violating vessel will be targeted."

The developments come as US President Donald Trump warned that Iran was no longer in a position to "blackmail" Washington amid escalating tensions. (ANI)