Kamal Haasan campaigned for DMK candidate Inigo Irudayaraj, stressing the need for educated leaders. He took an indirect jibe at actor Vijay, spoke against short-term politics, and urged voters to support the DMK's 'Rising Sun' symbol.

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) President and Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan campaigned in support of DMK candidate Inigo Irudayaraj in the Tiruchirappalli East constituency, addressing a public gathering near KK Nagar bus stand. During the campaign on Monday, Haasan emphasised the importance of educated leadership, stating that well-qualified individuals should represent the people. While noting that the candidate holds a doctoral degree, he added that he himself has learned from many educated individuals, including his 'primary Tamil teacher', former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M Karunanidhi.

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Indirect Criticism of Actor-Politician Vijay

In remarks widely seen as an indirect criticism of actor-politician Vijay, Kamal Haasan said that a true leader must guide their followers in the right direction. "If fans are left unguided, they risk being reduced to mere entertainers," he said, urging people to separate personal admiration from political decision-making.

'Politics Not a Short-Term Game'

He also spoke against contesting elections from multiple constituencies, calling it a 'betrayal of the people', and recalled that he had refused such suggestions when he first entered politics. Criticising the trend of 'short-term politics', he said politics cannot be reduced to a few hours of engagement.

He further noted that schemes like financial assistance for women, which he had earlier proposed, are now being implemented by the DMK government. Questioning the intent behind forming political parties solely to oppose existing ones, Kamal Haasan said parties should instead focus on the development of Tamil Nadu.

A Call for Action

"I am not someone who speaks in one place and hides elsewhere. I will speak here and in Delhi as well," he asserted, adding that courage must be accompanied by wisdom, or it would amount to mere aggression. Calling for greater representation, he challenged the leaders to ensure 33% reservation among the 543 Members of Parliament. He urged voters to support the DMK's 'Rising Sun' symbol, stating that it represents progress and continuity.

Tamil Nadu polls are scheduled to be conducted in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The main electoral contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay-led TVK is attempting to turn the state elections into a three-way contest. (ANI)