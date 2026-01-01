BJP's Nitin Nabin visited the Ramakrishna Ashram in New Delhi on Kalpataru Diwas, urging contributions to national development. He also remembered his late father, former BJP leader Naveen Kishore Prasad Sinha, on his death anniversary in Patna.

Nabin offers prayers on Kalpataru Diwas

BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin on Thursday visited the Ramakrishna Ashram in New Delhi and offered prayers, calling on everyone to contribute meaningfully to the country's development.

Speaking to reporters in the national capital, Nitin Nabin remembered Ramakrishna Paramahamsa on the occasion of the Kalpataru Diwas. He said, "Ramakrishna Paramahamsa is always revered by the youth of Bihar and the nation. Today is Kalpataru Diwas, and on this day Ramakrishna Paramahamsa ji gave divine darshan to his disciples...From this ashram and all the ashrams of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, his devotees seek his blessings today and receive the energy to continue serving society."

Extending greetings on the occasion of the New Year, the BJP leader said, "Wishing everyone a very Happy English New Year. Let us all contribute meaningfully to the development of this country."

Kalpataru Diwas is an annual religious celebration for the Ramakrishna Math, where the Kalpataru refers to the mythological wish-granting tree.

Pays homage to late father Naveen Sinha

Earlier on Wednesday, Nitin Nabin remembered his father and former BJP leader, Naveen Kishore Prasad Sinha, on his 20th death anniversary, saying Sinha nurtured the BJP with dedication and built familial bonds with workers through his conduct.

The BJP working president further noted that the initiatives his father undertook for the development of the society continue to be followed today. "The way he, through his political life, nurtured the organisation with dedication, built familial bonds with workers through his conduct. The work he did under his leadership for the upliftment and development of society is being followed... On this day, I pay my respects to him..." Nabin told reporters.

He paid floral tributes to the statue of Naveen Kishore Prasad Sinha at 'Naveen Sinha Memorial Park' in Rajvanshi Nagar, Patna, during his three-day visit to Bihar. (ANI)