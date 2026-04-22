The Telangana High Court has barred coercive action against BRS chief KCR based on the PC Ghose Commission's probe into the Kaleshwaram project. BRS hailed the verdict, saying it exposes the Congress government's selective targeting.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy on Wednesday welcomed the Telangana High Court's verdict regarding the Justice PC Ghose Commission report on the Kaleshwaram Project, declaring that the court's judgment exposes the Congress government's intentions towards the project. "We welcome the verdict of the High Court of Telangana. This verdict clearly exposes the gaps and lapses that are there in the PC Ghose Commission's inquiry process. Without following the proper laws, natural justice and principles of law, the High Court opined that the PC Ghose Commission had conducted its inquiry. This clearly shows the government's intention. This exposes the Congress government's intention of selective targeting of KCR and Harish Rao. The entire Kaleshwaram project is not useful for the state of Telangana. There's a lot of corruption. It is kind of an eye-opener to the Congress government," Reddy told ANI.

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Court Directs No Coercive Action Against KCR

Earlier, the Telangana High Court today directed the state government not to take any coercive action against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K. Chandrasekhar Rao based on the findings of the Justice PC Ghose Commission, which is probing alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram irrigation project. The petitioners had challenged the validity of the Justice Ghose Commission, which was appointed in March 2024 to investigate alleged irregularities in the multi-crore project.

Defending the Commission, the lawyer appearing for the state government argued that the panel was constituted in the public interest and maintained that due process was followed, including the issuance of notices and the conduct of hearings.

Congress Responds to BRS

While Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders celebrated the Telangana High Court's judgement, Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar declared that Harish Rao and BRS leaders should not attempt to divert the attention of the people in Telangana through the court's order on the Kaleshwaram irrigation project. (ANI)