Kabul Gurudwara terror attack: Govt grants e-visas to over 100 Sikhs and Hindus on priority

Following a terrorist attack on a gurdwara in Kabul on Saturday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) granted over 100 Sikhs and Hindus in Afghanistan e-visas on priority, following the government sources on Sunday.

In the latest targeted attack on a Sikh place of worship in the war-torn country, terrorists entered Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul's Bagh-e Bala neighbourhood early Saturday morning, killing two people, including a Sikh, and wounded seven others.

Terrorists and Taliban fighters engaged in a multi-hour shootout, according to the Interior Ministry.

The Taliban fighters killed the three attackers, according to news reports.

Afghan security officers intercepted an explosive-laden car trying to strike the location before reaching the minority community's house of worship, according to the Interior Ministry.

When the gurdwara was attacked early in the morning, at least 30 people were inside.

"First, the gunmen tossed a hand grenade near the gurdwara's gate, causing a fire," an Interior Ministry spokesman told the AP.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the "barbaric" terrorist attack and said he was praying for the safety and well-being of the devotees.

The Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar, also denounced the 'cowardly attack' on the gurdwara and stated that the government was actively monitoring the situation following the tragedy.

"Everyone should strongly condemn the despicable attack on Gurdwara Karte Parwan. Since learning of the attack, we've been carefully monitoring the situation. Our first and greatest concern is for the community's well-being," Jaishankar sent out a tweet.

"We are gravely concerned about reports from Kabul that a precious Gurdwara in that city was attacked. We're keeping a close eye on the issue and waiting for more information on what's going on," the Ministry of External Affairs spokeswoman also took to Twitter.

As of far, no terror group has claimed credit for the attack.

