Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kabul Gurudwara terror attack: Govt grants e-visas to over 100 Sikhs and Hindus on priority

    In the latest targeted attack on a Sikh place of worship in the war-torn country, terrorists entered Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul's Bagh-e Bala neighbourhood early Saturday morning, killing two people.
     

    Kabul Gurudwara terror attack: Govt grants e-visas to over 100 Sikhs and Hindus on priority - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 19, 2022, 11:14 AM IST

    Following a terrorist attack on a gurdwara in Kabul on Saturday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) granted over 100 Sikhs and Hindus in Afghanistan e-visas on priority, following the government sources on Sunday.

    In the latest targeted attack on a Sikh place of worship in the war-torn country, terrorists entered Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul's Bagh-e Bala neighbourhood early Saturday morning, killing two people, including a Sikh, and wounded seven others.

    Terrorists and Taliban fighters engaged in a multi-hour shootout, according to the Interior Ministry.

    The Taliban fighters killed the three attackers, according to news reports. 

    Afghan security officers intercepted an explosive-laden car trying to strike the location before reaching the minority community's house of worship, according to the Interior Ministry.

    When the gurdwara was attacked early in the morning, at least 30 people were inside.

    "First, the gunmen tossed a hand grenade near the gurdwara's gate, causing a fire," an Interior Ministry spokesman told the AP. 

    On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the "barbaric" terrorist attack and said he was praying for the safety and well-being of the devotees.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the 'barbaric' terrorist attack on Saturday, saying he was praying for the worshippers' safety and well-being.

    The Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar, also denounced the 'cowardly attack' on the gurdwara and stated that the government was actively monitoring the situation following the tragedy.

    "Everyone should strongly condemn the despicable attack on Gurdwara Karte Parwan. Since learning of the attack, we've been carefully monitoring the situation. Our first and greatest concern is for the community's well-being," Jaishankar sent out a tweet.

    "We are gravely concerned about reports from Kabul that a precious Gurdwara in that city was attacked. We're keeping a close eye on the issue and waiting for more information on what's going on," the Ministry of External Affairs spokeswoman also took to Twitter.

    As of far, no terror group has claimed credit for the attack.

    Also Read: Multiple blasts reported near Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul, India 'monitoring situation'

    Also Read: Indian delegation in Kabul: Here's what transpired in their meeting with Taliban

    Also Read: No terror attacks till 2023? Al Qaeda shifting focus to Kashmir: UN report

     

    Last Updated Jun 19, 2022, 11:29 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Agnipath scheme: Indian Air Force releases details on recruitment; all you need to know - adt

    Agnipath scheme: Indian Air Force releases details on recruitment; all you need to know

    Prophet remarks row: Jaishankar says countries appreciated this was not Govt's position snt

    Prophet remarks row: Jaishankar says countries appreciated this was not Govt's position

    Agnipath protests Train services suspended in Bihar security strengthened in Punjab top updates gcw

    Agnipath protests: Train services suspended in Bihar, 'Agniveers' to be inducted in Merchant Navy & more

    NC Farooq Abdullah withdraws his name from Presidential race says have lot more active politics ahead of me gcw

    'Have lot more active politics ahead of me': Farooq Abdullah withdraws his name from Presidential race

    10 per cent jobs at defence ministry reserved for 'Angiveers'

    10 per cent jobs at defence ministry reserved for 'Agniveers'

    Recent Stories

    KGF Chapter 2 actress Srinidhi Shetty's class 10 marksheet gets leaked RBA

    KGF: Chapter 2 actress Srinidhi Shetty's class 10 marksheet gets leaked

    Fathers Day 2022: These 4 Indian cricketers will soon make their dads proud with international debut-ayh

    Father's Day 2022: These 4 Indian cricketers will soon make their dads proud with international debut

    South actress Swathi Sathish looks unrecognisable after root canal surgery goes wrong RBA

    South actress Swathi Sathish looks unrecognisable after root canal surgery goes wrong

    Agnipath scheme: Indian Air Force releases details on recruitment; all you need to know - adt

    Agnipath scheme: Indian Air Force releases details on recruitment; all you need to know

    British Indian author pens new Famous Five adventures as ode to Enid Blyton snt

    British Indian author pens new Famous Five adventures as ode to Enid Blyton

    Recent Videos

    Watch Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Watch: Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Vaikom Satyagraha, India's first movement against caste bias

    India@75: Vaikom Satyagraha, India's first movement against caste bias

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, the man whose works awoke a nation

    India@75: Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, the man whose works awoke a nation

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Meera Behn, Mahatma's confidante who took India's freedom struggle abroad

    India@75: Meera Behn, Mahatma's confidante who took India's freedom struggle abroad

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Benjamin Guy Horniman, the British journalist who fought for Indians

    India@75: Benjamin Guy Horniman, the British journalist who fought for Indians

    Video Icon