Multiple blasts reported near Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul

Meanwhile, Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement which read: "We are gravely worried about news coming out of Kabul concerning an attack on a precious Gurudwara. We are actively watching the situation and await additional information on the unfolding events."

Explosions have been heard in Karte Parwan area of Kabul city on Saturday morning. However, details about the nature and casualties of this incident are not yet known. A Sikh Sangat is also believed to be stuck inside the Gurdwara Karte Parwan. According to people familiar with the situation, an explosion occurred at the gurdwara's gate.

Meanwhile, Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement which read: "We are deeply worried about news coming out of Kabul concerning an attack on a precious Gurudwara. We are actively watching the situation and await additional information on the unfolding events."

On June 11, several people were injured when a bomb exploded in Kabul. "The bomb occurred near Batkhak Square in Kabul's 10th district," Tolo News tweeted. "Earlier today, in Kabul's Police District-4, a detonation occurred using explosives carried on a bicycle," the Kabul security agency stated.

Prior to this, three blasts rocked the capital of Afghanistan's Balkh province on May 25, killing at least nine people and injuring 15. On the same day, at least two people were killed in a bomb in Kabul's Masjid Sharif Hazrat Zakaria mosque, according to authorities.

In reaction to the assaults in Balkh and Kabul, Rina Amiri, the US Special Envoy for Women and Human Rights in Afghanistan, stated that the Taliban must secure people's safety and avoid crimes.